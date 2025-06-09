The Chicago White Sox have officially made this season about their prospects by allowing most of their top talent to play at the major league level. Shane Smith kicked things off by making the big league roster after having an outstanding spring training, and others followed in his wake.

The White Sox recently called up their number two overall prospect, Kyle Teel, after he came out of the gates swinging. Now it looks like the White Sox are set to call up another of their top prospects, with this one being one of their top young arms.

The Chicago White Sox are calling up one of their top pitching prospects

If White Sox fans were still reeling from the excitement after the team had called up Kyle Teel, they’ll be even more excited to learn that, according to James Fox of FutureSox, the White Sox are calling up No. 6 overall prospect Grant Taylor. Fox reports that Taylor will join the White Sox in Houston when they play the Astros.

“The #WhiteSox are calling up right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor for his big league debut. He’s expected to join the club in Houston.”

Taylor, 23, is the White Sox’s third-best pitching prospect, with Noah Schultz (one) and Hagen Smith (three) ranking ahead of him. Taylor had been pitching for the White Sox Double-A affiliate, the Birmingham Barons, where he had both been a starter and a reliever.

In 15 games (six starts) with the Barons, Taylor had a 0-1 record and pitched to a 1.01 ERA and had an impressive 37 strikeouts in 26.2 innings. The White Sox had transitioned Taylor to the bullpen after his past two seasons in professional baseball had been cut short due to injury.

A nice late-inning piece to the bullpen

The White Sox will likely continue to use Taylor out of the pen to keep an eye on his innings. Taylor, who has a fastball that can reach 100mph, will be a great piece in a bullpen that has struggled to close out ball games.

A possible future piece to the White Sox rotation, Taylor could even wind up sticking in the pen if successful, given his stuff plays up out there. The White Sox have an off day today and will begin a three-game series with the Astros starting tomorrow.



