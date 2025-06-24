The Chicago White Sox are ‘meeting expectations’ for the 2025 season: Report

The Chicago White Sox came into this season hoping not to have a repeat of last season, where they were the worst team in baseball and set the all-time loss record in Major League Baseball at 41-121. Things got off to a bumpy start and looked like they were on pace to tie or surpass their record, but thankfully, they aren’t all that bad.

Things have been better than expected, with their success mostly coming from the White Sox allowing their young prospects to play and figure out the game at the major league level. Allowing their young players to play may still cost them a few games here and there, but in the long run, it will pay off as these experiences will help the future team when things get tough.

The Chicago White Sox have been “meeting expectations” for this season

The White Sox thankfully won’t own the worst record in baseball this season and will settle for the worst record in the American League, as the Colorado Rockies could be the lucky team to hold the worst record in baseball for this season and break the White Sox’s loss record from last season. In an article by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report in which he re-thought all 30 teams’ preseason projections, his verdict came out as the White Sox are “meeting expectations”.

Miller’s verdict via Bleacher Report:

“As a reminder, “meeting expectations” isn’t necessarily a good thing, when those expectations were “worst record in the American League by a substantial margin.” To their credit, the White Sox are a bit better than last year’s historic ineptitude. However, they remain every bit the AL Central basement dweller we expected them to be, presently 13.5 games back of fourth place in the division. Quite unlike the considerably worse Colorado Rockies, though, at least Chicago appears to have identified some long-term potential, with several rookies performing admirably. Shane Smith and Chase Meidroth have been considerable positives, and at least Edgar Quero is batting .276 while we await his first career home run.”

The second half should be interesting for the White Sox

Even though the White Sox will lose more games during the second half, they should be one of the more interesting teams to watch. The White Sox still have a few players to trade, and with the news that they could be willing to eat some money for a deal with Andrew Benintendi, it could increase their chances of getting a better deal.

Once trades are made, the White Sox could look to call up more prospects who are close to being big league-ready to take the place of the guys who left. Players like Colson Montgomery and Noah Schultz are waiting in the wings for their turn to get the call, which could be coming soon.

