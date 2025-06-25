Chicago White Sox drop banhammer on Ketel Marte heckler

The Chicago White Sox’s Tuesday matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks ended with a 4-1 loss. However, there was a much more permanent outcome for one unruly fan.

During the game, a fan yelled something to Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte about his mother, who has passed away. That fan has now been banned from all MLB ballparks, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Marte was brought to tears as the fan shouted obscenities at him. It’s not exactly know what was said, but it prompted Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo to ask for the fan to be ejected. Once thrown out, the fan was reportedly remorseful and admitted to making his comments.

MLB was on board with Chicago’s decision.

“We commend the White Sox for taking immediate action in removing the fan,” said MLB in a statement.

Marte chose not to comment on the situation after the game. Regardless, the White Sox, Diamondbacks and MLB took a no-tolerance stance to that fan crossing the line.

Sending love to Ketel Marte who was in tears on the field after a fan yelled something at him about his mother, who passed away in a car accident in 2017, per @CDrottar19 pic.twitter.com/I14Zc1gkV1 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 25, 2025

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

For the All-Star, that interaction may leave a dark cloud over Arizona’s current series against Chicago. But he has at least made a major impact against the White Sox.

In game one, the second baseman went 3-for-6 with a home run and two runs scored. The Diamondbacks cruised to a 10-0 victory. The White Sox battled in game two, but Marte once again was a difference maker. He once again hit a home run, going 2-for-4 overall.

Whatever happens in game three, Arizona and Chicago are in two completely different situations. The White Sox are clear sellers, looking to gain as much trade value on their veterans as possible. The Diamondbacks’ playoff hopes are teetering based on their injuries, but they still have enough firepower should they choose to compete. Still, with numerous impending free agents, they should be active at the deadline.

But regardless of wins or place in the standings, both teams remain united on one core belief. Fans are always going to heckle players and try and be involved in the sport as much as possible. But if they go to far, yell something widely offensive and personal to one of the players, they won’t be permitted to watch them live anymore.

Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert suffers sudden injury amid trade rumors Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE