Chicago White Sox fans can rejoice after the team got their first win of the season on Thursday when they crushed the Los Angeles Angels 8-1.

The White Sox are over .500 for the first time since 2023 when they beat the Houston Astros.

Sean Burke got the start for the Sox and was dominant, going six strong innings and striking out three. This strong start from Burke could help him in his next start when he appears against the Minnesota Twins.

The White Sox will send right-hander Jonathan Cannon to the mound today to go against the Angels and win the series for the Sox.

The lineup against the Halos features Miguel Vargas at the top once again, which could help him turn things around offensively.

Chicago White Sox new leadoff hitter?

Vargas will be leading off for the second straight game to start the year, and that could be a sign that manager Will Venable wants him to see more pitches to help him become the offensive force the Sox think he’ll be.

In game one Vargas went 2-4 with an RBI double, scoring one run, and striking out once.

Vargas’s RBI double came in the second inning when Angels starter Yuesi Kikuchi threw a slider in on his hands that he muscled to shallow left-center field, which dropped in to score Korey Lee and Jacob Amaya.

“Miguel Vargas tacks two more on for the Sox”

Vargas being in the leadoff spot is a little unorthodox given he hasn’t shown to be a high-on-base percentage guy in his career. For his career, Vargas has a .275 OBP and last season posted a .249 OBP.

Vargas is also playing third base, which calls for power, and the leadoff spot is left for high OBP and speed guys.

Possibly an under-the-radar move by Venable

This move to bat Vargas in the leadoff spot could be an under-the-radar move for Venable and help the Sox in the long run.

So far, to start his young career, Vargas hasn’t been the offensive force he was supposed to be.

Perhaps getting Vargas more at-bats in the leadoff spot could help him have a breakout season.

