Chicago White Sox projected to land potential ‘best hitter’ in 2025 MLB Draft

As the Chicago White Sox continue their rebuild, the 2025 MLB Draft gives the franchise another opportunity to bolster their future. While the White Sox are picking at No. 10, there will still be plenty of value to be had when the team is on the clock.

Chicago was ineligible to be in the lottery due to the collective bargaining agreement. Now they’ll be looking deeper into the 2025 class and hoping that the board falls in their favor.

There are plenty of areas on the White Sox roster they could address through the draft. However, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN sees Chicago selecting high school shortstop JoJo Parker with their No. 10 overall pick.

“Parker has multiple potential landing spots in the top 10,” McDaniel wrote. “He might be the best hitter in the draft, it’s just that his other tools aren’t as good as his competition.”

“For some teams, the top tier is 10 players (I basically agree, though I might include one or two more) so the White Sox’s pick could be quite simple, but odds are their board doesn’t just have all 10 names in a similar order,” he concluded.

Chicago White Sox in need of offense

The White Sox don’t have a single player with double digit home runs in 2025. Only three players have 20+ RBI. While Chicago knows they’re in a lengthy rebuild and that competing isn’t the focus, they also understand their offense of the future must look stronger.

The White Sox are hoping numerous players on the roster 25-years-old and younger are key members of the lineup when it’s time to win again. Miguel Vargas is the oldest of the bunch at 25, but he also leads the team with eight home runs and 26 RBI.

Chicago has seen a number of prospects reach the majors, including Chase Meidroth and Edgar Quero. Lenyn Sosa, Korey Lee and Colson Montgomery – if the extra seasoning in the minor leagues – pays off, should all play a role. That’s not to mention any prospects the team gets back in a Luis Robert Jr deal or any trade at the deadline.

Of their top 10 prospects, six of them are batters, via MLB Pipeline Adding even more potent offense into the farm system is the best way for the White Sox to ensure future lineup success.

What JoJo Parker brings to the table

Parker ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect entering the 2025 class, via ESPN. He is considered one of the strongest hitters in the class although some question his long-term upside. Still, with a high floor and room to grow, Parker would give the White Sox an intriguing future infielder to build around.

“Parker is seen alongside Willits as the highest probability hitter in the top tier of this year’s prep class, which is driving his rise up the board,” McDaniel wrote. “He has roughly average raw power and speed and can stick in the infield, but likely isn’t a long-term shortstop. Parker isn’t seen as having a huge upside, but if a year from now he looks like a plus-plus hitter who will hit 15-20 homers while playing a solid second or third base, that concern will seem a little silly.”

Saw Purvis HS (MS) shortstop Joseph "JoJo" Parker a few weeks ago and he had a huge game: two homers, infield single on a check swing, lineout, line drive single. Dude can hit. pic.twitter.com/KDAJIrUMvg — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) April 23, 2025

During his senior season, Parker hit .465 with 13 home runs, 11 doubles and 35 RBI. He scored 70 runs, which led the entire national. Parker ultimately shared the MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year award with his brother Jacob.

As a high school prospect, there is a long road before Parker ever plays for the White Sox. But if selected by Chicago, he could end up being a key infielder when the team is back in contention.

