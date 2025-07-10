Chicago White Sox acquire Toronto Blue Jays outfielder before Trade Deadline

When the 2025 MLB trade deadline rolls along, the Chicago White Sox are expected to be amongst the most active sellers. But on Thursday, Chicago decided to make an addition to their organization.

The White Sox have acquired outfielder Will Robertson from the Toronto Blue Jays, via James Fegan of Sox Machine. Robertson has previously been designated for assignment.

Can confirm the White Sox are acquiring outfielder Will Robertson. Was DFA'd earlier this week by the Blue Jays. The 27-year-old hit .292/.403/.578 with 14 home runs in 62 games for Triple-A Buffalo this year, appeared at all three outfield spots. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 10, 2025

Robertson was a fourth-round pick of the Blue Jays back in 2019. Over his six years in the minors, he has hit .245 with 79 home runs, 282 RBI and 18 stolen bases. Toronto gave him his first major league call in 2025, although Robertson hit just .100 with an RBI and seven strikeouts over his three MLB games.

Still, things have looked much more impressive for the outfielder at the Triple-A level. Through 62 games in 2025, Robertson is hitting .292 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI. While it’s clear he still needs some extra seasoning, there is potential in Robertson’s bat.

Now, he’ll get a second opportunity with the White Sox. Whether that means immediately being thrown into MLB games is yet to be seen. But Robertson gives Chicago another intriguing outfield option as they tinker with their roster through the deadline.

Chicago White Sox outfield

Any of the White Sox’s starting outfielders could be dealt at the deadline. While it’ll be difficult to move all three, it’s fair to wonder if any fit in Chicago’s future plans.

Right fielder Mike Tauchman is hitting an impressive .297 over his 41 games with the team, adding four home runs and 18 RBI. Already 34-years-old and on a one-year contract, Tauchman seems better suited for a playoff-needy team in need of an outfielder.

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi won’t be as easy to trade, seeing as he is making at least $15 million the next two seasons. Furthermore, he is hitting just .223 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI. Still, the White Sox are willing to take on money in any Benintendi trade, perhaps making a deal more possible.

Luis Robert Jr is the White Sox’s best trade chip entering the deadline. He is a former All-Star and Gold Glover who offers 20/20 potential when on top of his game. However, he hasn’t been in 2024, hitting .185 with eight home runs and 32 RBI. Furthermore, any team that acquires him is now on the hook for two $20 million contract options over the next two seasons; although Chicago could take on some of the money.

Still, Robert has stolen 22 bags on the year and offers phenomenal defense. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs. How the White Sox handle their Robert problem will alter their franchise significantly. In the short-term, it could open more opportunities for Robertson.

