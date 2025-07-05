Trending
WHITE SOX

The Chicago White Sox mourn the loss of a 2x All-Star and WS Champion

MLB: Chicago White Sox Bobby Jenks
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Apr 29, 2010; Arlington, TX, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks (45) throws to the plate in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. The White Sox beat the Rangers 7-5. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Chicago White Sox’s World Series Championship, which will be celebrated this month, along with Mark Buehrle getting a statue dedicated to him. Seeing the old players will be a treat for fans, as they suffer through another grueling season.

Sadly, the White Sox will be without one member of that 2005 World Series team, as they announced some heartbreaking news earlier this afternoon.

The Chicago White Sox announced the passing of Bobby Jenks

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
MLB: Minnesota Twins at the White Sox Apr 11, 2010; Chicago, IL, USA; White Sox relief pitcher Bobby Jenks (45) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at US Cellular Field. The Chicago White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

One big part of that World Series Championship team was closer Bobby Jenks, who recorded the final out of the series by making Orlando Palmeiro of the Houston Astros ground out to win the game. Since then, Jenks had been enjoying retirement with his family in Portugal until he was diagnosed with cancer.

Earlier in the year, MLB.com’s Scott Merkin had reported that Jenks had been battling stage 4 adenocarcinoma, which is a form of stomach cancer. Sadly, the worst has happened, as the White Sox announced that Jenks had passed away yesterday after his battle.

“Former Chicago White Sox All-Star pitcher and 2005 World Series Champion Bobby Jenks passed away yesterday, July 4, in Sintra, Portugal, where he had been battling adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. He was 44 years old.”

The career of Jenks

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
MLB: the White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Apr 12, 2010; Toronto, ON, Canada; White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski (12) congratulates pitcher Bobby Jenks (45) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. The White Sox beat the Blue Jays 8-7. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Jenks was originally drafted by the Anaheim Angels in the fifth round of the 2000 amateur draft. The White Sox claimed Jenks off waivers from the Angels in December 2004, and Jenks debuted with the White Sox on July 6, 2005, against the Baltimore Orioles. During his debut, Jenks pitched an inning, struck out two, and walked one batter.

For his career with the White Sox, the Inglemoor HS (Kenmore, WA) alumnus pitched in 329 games, where he accumulated a record of 14-18, with a 3.40 ERA, and 173 saves in 341.2 innings. Jenks was a 2x All-Star (2006, 2007) and reached 40 saves in those two seasons.

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox
MLB: Seattle Mariners at the White Sox Apr 25, 2010; Chicago, IL, USA; White Sox relief pitcher Bobby Jenks (45) and catcher A.J. Pierzynski (12) celebrate after the game at US Cellular Field. The Chicago White Sox defeat the Seattle Mariners 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

