The Chicago White Sox mourn the loss of a 2x All-Star and WS Champion

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Chicago White Sox’s World Series Championship, which will be celebrated this month, along with Mark Buehrle getting a statue dedicated to him. Seeing the old players will be a treat for fans, as they suffer through another grueling season.

Sadly, the White Sox will be without one member of that 2005 World Series team, as they announced some heartbreaking news earlier this afternoon.

The Chicago White Sox announced the passing of Bobby Jenks

One big part of that World Series Championship team was closer Bobby Jenks, who recorded the final out of the series by making Orlando Palmeiro of the Houston Astros ground out to win the game. Since then, Jenks had been enjoying retirement with his family in Portugal until he was diagnosed with cancer.

Earlier in the year, MLB.com’s Scott Merkin had reported that Jenks had been battling stage 4 adenocarcinoma, which is a form of stomach cancer. Sadly, the worst has happened, as the White Sox announced that Jenks had passed away yesterday after his battle.

“Former Chicago White Sox All-Star pitcher and 2005 World Series Champion Bobby Jenks passed away yesterday, July 4, in Sintra, Portugal, where he had been battling adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. He was 44 years old.”

Former Chicago White Sox All-Star pitcher and 2005 World Series Champion Bobby Jenks passed away yesterday, July 4, in Sintra, Portugal, where he had been battling adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. He was 44 years old. pic.twitter.com/KDb3I0KL66 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 5, 2025

The career of Jenks

Jenks was originally drafted by the Anaheim Angels in the fifth round of the 2000 amateur draft. The White Sox claimed Jenks off waivers from the Angels in December 2004, and Jenks debuted with the White Sox on July 6, 2005, against the Baltimore Orioles. During his debut, Jenks pitched an inning, struck out two, and walked one batter.

For his career with the White Sox, the Inglemoor HS (Kenmore, WA) alumnus pitched in 329 games, where he accumulated a record of 14-18, with a 3.40 ERA, and 173 saves in 341.2 innings. Jenks was a 2x All-Star (2006, 2007) and reached 40 saves in those two seasons.

