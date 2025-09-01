Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
WHITE SOX

Chicago White Sox call up some reinforcement as rosters expand to 28 players

Zack CariolaBy 3 Mins Read
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Sep 29, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Bryan Ramos (44) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox enter the last month of the season with a record of 49-88, which is eight games better than their record from last season (41-121). Thankfully, the White Sox won’t come close to their loss record from last season, but they could lose fewer than 100 games if they play their cards right.

The White Sox will have a tough time doing so, as they’ll be without Luis Robert Jr. and Miguel Vargas, who both look like they’ll miss the rest of the year. Thankfully, the White Sox have Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, Lenyn Sosa, Kyle Teel, and others to help pick up the slack.

The White Sox will have more help now that rosters have expanded to 28 players, with them adding one arm to their bullpen and one bat off the bench.

The Chicago White Sox add two players as rosters expand

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Apr 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Fraser Ellard (55) throws in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

With the calendar turning to September, organizations can expand their rosters from 26 players to 28 players. The White Sox did just that, as every other team did, by adding left-hander Fraser Ellard to the bullpen and infielder Bryan Ramos to the bench ahead of their series with the Minnesota Twins.

“Prior to today’s series opener at Minnesota, the Chicago White Sox recalled left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard and infielder Bryan Ramos from Class AAA Charlotte.”

Ellard did appear in eight games for the White Sox this season, having a 0-2 record with a 5.87 ERA, but has spent most of the season in the minor leagues. While with the Charlotte Knights, Ellard had a 2-1 record with a 6.48 ERA in 25.0 innings (23 games).

Ramos could be battling for a position for next season

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
MLB: The White Sox at Detroit Tigers Sep 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; White Sox third baseman Bryan Ramos (44) high-fives teammates after scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Ramos getting called up is an interesting move, as he was supposed to break out of spring training with the team before injuries took over. Since then, he’s spent his season with the Knights, hitting .218/.317/.391 for an OPS of .708 in 95 games.

Ramos should get some chances to play since Vargas will likely miss the rest of this season. With Curtis Mead expected to get the bulk of the duties at first with Vargas out, Ramos needs to make the most of his opportunities to make an impression on Will Venable.

MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
MLB: New York Yankees at The White Sox Aug 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; White Sox third baseman Curtis Mead (29) catches a fly ball hit by New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply