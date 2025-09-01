Chicago White Sox call up some reinforcement as rosters expand to 28 players

The Chicago White Sox enter the last month of the season with a record of 49-88, which is eight games better than their record from last season (41-121). Thankfully, the White Sox won’t come close to their loss record from last season, but they could lose fewer than 100 games if they play their cards right.

The White Sox will have a tough time doing so, as they’ll be without Luis Robert Jr. and Miguel Vargas, who both look like they’ll miss the rest of the year. Thankfully, the White Sox have Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, Lenyn Sosa, Kyle Teel, and others to help pick up the slack.

The White Sox will have more help now that rosters have expanded to 28 players, with them adding one arm to their bullpen and one bat off the bench.

The Chicago White Sox add two players as rosters expand

With the calendar turning to September, organizations can expand their rosters from 26 players to 28 players. The White Sox did just that, as every other team did, by adding left-hander Fraser Ellard to the bullpen and infielder Bryan Ramos to the bench ahead of their series with the Minnesota Twins.

“Prior to today’s series opener at Minnesota, the Chicago White Sox recalled left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard and infielder Bryan Ramos from Class AAA Charlotte.”

Prior to today’s series opener at Minnesota, the Chicago White Sox recalled left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard and infielder Bryan Ramos from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 1, 2025

Ellard did appear in eight games for the White Sox this season, having a 0-2 record with a 5.87 ERA, but has spent most of the season in the minor leagues. While with the Charlotte Knights, Ellard had a 2-1 record with a 6.48 ERA in 25.0 innings (23 games).

Ramos could be battling for a position for next season

Ramos getting called up is an interesting move, as he was supposed to break out of spring training with the team before injuries took over. Since then, he’s spent his season with the Knights, hitting .218/.317/.391 for an OPS of .708 in 95 games.

Ramos should get some chances to play since Vargas will likely miss the rest of this season. With Curtis Mead expected to get the bulk of the duties at first with Vargas out, Ramos needs to make the most of his opportunities to make an impression on Will Venable.

Former Chicago White Sox all-time great to throw out first pitch on Sept. 19 Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE