The Chicago White Sox will wrap up their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. After dropping the first two games, they were the team to fell victim to future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw getting his 3,000th strikeout. Kershaw caught utility man Vinny Capra looking at a strike on the outside corner, which prompted manager Will Venable to jump out of the dugout and argue, which was in poor taste given the gravity of the situation.

There was a happier moment for the White Sox outside of helping to make MLB history once again. This series marked infielder Miguel Vargas’s return to Dodger Stadium after he was traded last season at the Trade Deadline. Being a member of the Dodgers for the first half of last year, Vargas was entitled to a World Series ring, which was bestowed upon him before game one.

With the series almost wrapped up, the White Sox will spend their July 4th weekend playing the Colorado Rockies, who are currently the worst team in baseball, and are on pace to break the White Sox’s loss record from last season. This should be an interesting series, given that both teams are terrible, but the White Sox may have an added edge when playing the Rockies, as they will be joined by one special player.

The Chicago White Sox are calling up yet another one of their top prospects

The White Sox have made this season about calling up their young players and giving them a chance to show what they can do at the major league level. They’re doing that again, with Sports Director for WITZ Radio Kris Norton reporting that they’re calling up their No. 5 overall prospect Colson Montgomery to make his Major League Debut on Friday.

“BREAKING: Former Southridge Raider Colson Montgomery (Holland, Indiana) got the call to the MLB, confirmed by family.

The 2021 first round pick (22nd pick) will make his debut for the Chicago White Sox on 4th of July against the Colorado Rockies on the road.”

Montgomery (23), has had an up-and-down year down on the farm, which saw him go down to Arizona to work with hitting director Ryan Fuller to fix his swing. Since returning from Arizona, Montgomery has done great, and he had a strong month of June, where he hit .281 with an OPS of 1.010.

Overall, through 55 games with the Charlotte Knights, Montgomery hit .218/.298/.435 for an OPS of .733. Montgomery also had 11 home runs and 10 doubles in 216 at-bats.

How will the White Sox utilize Montgomery?

Montgomery is primarily a shortstop, and he should be playing there now that he is up with the big league club. Chase Meidroth had been taking the bulk of the starters’ reps at short, but could slide over to second, which is his natural position.

Montgomery could also see some time over at third base, where he could end up since he has more of a third baseman’s build. Whatever the case is, it’s exciting to see Montgomery finally here and see what he’ll bring to the table.

Montgomery was the front-runner to be the team’s Opening Day shortstop until his bat went cold, but thankfully, he’s here now. The White Sox’s young core is now coming together with Montgomery getting the call, and things are getting exciting.

