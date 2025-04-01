Chicago White Sox’s No. 2 prospect gets honored for offensive production

Chicago White Sox fans won’t have much to get excited about for this season, but they can get excited about the prospects the Sox have, who should start to debut this season.

Most of the White Sox’s top position player prospects are playing at Triple-A Charlotte, while their top three pitching prospects anchor the Birmingham Barons pitching staff.

The Charlotte Knights are off to a great start to their season, sweeping the opening series against the Gwinett Stipers.

Leading the Knights to their victories was the White Sox’s top-catching prospect and No. 2 overall prospect, Kyle Teel, who is hitting the cover off the ball to start the season.

Chicago White Sox prospects hot start to the season

Teel wasted no time getting off to a hot start to start the season. Teel’s hot start continues off of how good he was during the spring.

In three games to start the year, Teel has collected six hits, two of which were home runs, and driving in mine RBIs. This small sample size has Teel hitting .500/.571/.1.083 for an OPS of 1.655.

These numbers put up by Teel were good enough for him to get chosen to be the International League’s Player of the Week.

“Congrats, DJ Base Monkey! Kyle Teel batted .500 (6-12) with two home runs, nine RBI and four runs scored in three games.”

Congrats, DJ Base Monkey! Kyle Teel batted .500 (6-12) with two home runs, nine RBI and four runs scored in three games. pic.twitter.com/5T0MjVr9t4 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 31, 2025

Teel’s hot start to the season could lead to him getting the call to the big leagues sooner rather than later.

When will Teel be called up?

As previously stated, Teel had a spectacular spring, hitting .316/.435/.684 for an OPS of 1.119 in 14 games.

These numbers put up by Teel during his showcase should’ve netted him a spot on the 26-man roster, but current White Sox starting catcher Korey Lee also had a great spring.

The Sox decided that for their catching duo, they would go with Lee and veteran backup Matt Thaiss as their backstops to start the year and decided Teel needed consistent at-bats down at Triple-A instead of riding the bench and playing once or twice a week.

Teel has been the Knights’s designated hitter to start the year, with the Sox’s other top-catching prospect, Edgar Quero, getting the bulk of the starter’s reps.

However, this offensive production can’t be ignored, and already getting a Player of the Week honor could force the White Sox to call him up sooner rather than later.

Teel does have some versatility, being able to play either left or right, along with catching. This versatility, on top of his offensive output, could help his case.

