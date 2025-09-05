The Chicago White Sox have many rookies emerging as future stars on their team, in the American League, and even in baseball. Of those rookies, Colson Montgomery is the most notable, as he is slowly making a case for why he’ll be a star in this league and possibly the next face of the franchise.

Other than Montgomery, two other rookies have been silently making names for themselves, with Kyle Teel and Edgar Queor making their own cases for why they should be in the same conversation as Montgomery. Teel and Quero have been wonderful surprises in their own right, with them looking like all-around players and potentially the future one and two catchers in the American League.

Inside the White Sox’s historic four-game series sweep of the Minnesota Twins, their two rookie catcher made franchise history in their own right.

Chicago White Sox’s two catchers also make their own franchise history

The White Sox’s sweep of the Twins wasn’t only their first sweep in Minnesota, it was also the first time in their franchise’s history that two rookies had three hits each while batting one and two in the order.

“the kids came to play”

the kids came to play 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/c24YjolMrl — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 5, 2025

Quero went 3-5 with one strikeout, while Teel was also 3-5, but provided a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning on a 3-1 cutter that ran into his bat, which he promptly deposited into rightfield to tie the game at seven.

“Teel time in Minnesota!

Kyle Teel’s 3-run makes it a brand new ballgame!”

Teel time in Minnesota! Kyle Teel's 3-run 💣 makes it a brand new ballgame! pic.twitter.com/Z6IdHND04B — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2025

The future one/two in the American League at catcher?

Cal Raleigh holds the mantle as the best catcher in the American League and is debated as the best in baseball. Teel and Quero, as they further develop, should give Raleigh some competition.

With there being somewhat of a dropoff after Raleigh, Teel, and Quero could make their case for why they should be in that conversation, once their defenses are sure up. For now, both are developing their games, which are progressing well.

Chicago White Sox’s 4-game sweep over the Twins makes franchise history: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE