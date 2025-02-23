The Chicago White Sox dropped their first spring training game, losing to the Chicago Cubs 7-3.

From the White Sox’s perspective, the game was something to build on moving forward, with a few of their prospects having great individual performances. Sadly, the White Sox loss featured right-handed reliever Prelander Berroa exit the game with right elbow discomfort.

Even though the White Sox lost, one of their lesser-known players had a great game and could provide some competition for Andrew Vaughn over at first base.

Chicago White Sox have competition at first base

Vaughn is entering his fifth year in Major League Baseball and is one year away from free agency. Vaughn, so far, has proven to be an average player with a career OPS and OPS+ of .725 and 101. Since this is such a pivotal season for Vaughn, the White Sox have brought in a few different options, such as Joey Gallo and Bobby Dalbec, to give the soon-to-be 27-year-old some competition.

The White Sox have a few internal options to provide some competition, with Oscar Colás getting some reps over at first base this spring. Another option the White Sox have is a sleeper candidate in 26-year-old Tim Elko, who is a non-roster invite and has the potential to break camp with the White Sox.

A sleeper candidate at first base

Elko, who hails from Wichita, Kansas, has a good shot to break camp with the White Sox, with the Sox needing a backup first baseman. A former 10th-round pick of the White Sox in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft, Elko has had back-to-back great seasons down on the farm.

In 2023, the University of Mississippi product jumped three levels in the White Sox farm system, going from High A to Double-A. In 131 games, Elko hit 25 doubles, four triples, 28 HRs, and 106 RBI and had a slash line of .295/.347/.527 with an OPS of .873.

Elko’s 2024 season was even better from a development perspective, with the 6-4 right-handed hitter playing in 139 games between Double and Triple-A. In those 139 games, Elko saw his home run total drop by 10, only hitting 18 HRs on the season. That’s fine, however, with the level of pitching being a tick better than it is in Double-A.

The 250-lb first baseman, on top of his 18 HRs, mashed 23 doubles, collected two triples, drove in 73 RBI, and had a slash line of .289/.346/.439 with an OPS of .785. The Hillsborough High School graduate would bring a thunderous bat to the White Sox lineup, but he has also shown to be a talented first baseman, having a career fielding percentage of .992 in 254 games at the position.

Elko has an increased chance of making the White Sox roster by proving he can play both third base and rightfield, which are both up for grabs. Elko provided one of the highlights from the White Sox loss, driving a home run to the opposite field in his only at-bat of the day.

A future building block

Elko has proven he can handle pitching at all five levels of the minor-league system and has to prove he can hit major-league-caliber pitching.

Elko should get a lot of opportunities this spring to show off his abilities and prove he is worthy of making the 26-man roster.

Being a non-roster invitee, Elko has an uphill battle. However, if he has confidence in himself and brings the offensive abilities he has shown the past two seasons, he certainly could see his name on the Opening Day roster.

