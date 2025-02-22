Chicago White Sox fans ecstatic about a potential ownership change: Report

The Chicago White Sox were the worst team in Major League Baseball and will be in the running for that title again this season.

Since the White Sox are so bad and currently in their second rebuild, fans have been shouting for Jerry Reinsdorf, the current majority owner of the White Sox, to sell the team. Reinsdorf, who also owns the Chicago Bulls, is hearing the same chants from Bulls fans, as the Bulls are also one of the worst teams in the NBA.

White Sox fans could get their wish with the potential of a new owner lurking in the wings and purchasing more of a stake in the Southsiders.

A potential new owner of the Chicago White Sox?

The Chicago White Sox could have a new owner in the coming years, reports Jon Greenberg of The Athletic. Billionaire and minority owner of the Phonix Suns, Justin Ishbia, is showing strong interest in acquiring more of a stake in the White Sox. Ishbia already has a small stake in the White Sox, which Kurt Badenhousen and Eben Novy-Williams at Sportico reported.

The 47-year-old is the founder of and managing partner of the Chicago-based private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, which manages $11.5 billion in assets per Forbes.com. Forbes also reports that the Michigan State University alumni is worth an approximate, $5.1 billion.

Ishbia has had his name thrown around a lot in the baseball world, with reports having him as the lead candidate to purchase the Minnesota Twins, who are currently for sale. According to Greenberg, Ishbia removed his name from consideration to pursue a further path to being the majority owner of the White Sox.

The pleas are being listened to

News that Ishbia could be the next owner of the Chicago White Sox is exactly what the doctor ordered. A progressive owner, Ishbia and his brother Matt, who he owns the Suns with, made headlines back in December when they announced an affordable menu for all Suns home games. Matt Ishbia tweeted out a new concept of a “$2 menu” to be affordable for fans.

“Winning starts with our fans. When I walk the concourse at games there aren’t food options for families who don’t want to spend a lot of money. That needs to change, so today we’re rolling out our $2 value menu for all home @Suns games.”

Winning starts with our fans. When I walk the concourse at games there aren’t food options for families who don’t want to spend a lot of money. That needs to change, so today we’re rolling out our $2 value menu for all home @Suns games. pic.twitter.com/BsluNoKD5P — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) December 18, 2024

This mentality of putting the fans first is what sports fans dream that ownership would do. If Ishbia can bring this same mentality to the White Sox, as well as a winning mindset, White Sox fans, will be getting exactly what they asked for in an owner.

Reinsdorf has stated that he wants his family to sell the White Sox after he passes. With the news that Ishbia is shifting his attention to purchasing more of a stake in the White Sox, a real path for him to be the next owner is in play.

Fans react to the news

“Building his dream mansion here, upping his stake makes perfect sense. Please get this done!” writes one fan.

Building his dream mansion here, upping his stake makes perfect sense. Please get this done! — ChiSocks (@chisocks) February 22, 2025

“This would be the best thing that could happen for the Sox. Please let this happen.” writes another.

This would be the best thing that could happen for the Sox. Please let this happen. — kevin c (@hawkeyes2443) February 22, 2025

“Can this happen now, as in today, as in yesterday?” pleas another.

Can this happen now, as in today, as in yesterday? — Ross Evan (@REC21) February 22, 2025

“Don’t tease me like this please….” emphasizes another White Sox fan.

Dont tease me like this please…. — SadWSoxFan25 (@WSoxfan25) February 22, 2025

“Finally some positive news for white sox fans.” writes another.

Finally some positive news for white sox fans. — TJ RN 🇺🇸 (@T2TheJ) February 22, 2025

Chicago White Sox sign veteran right-hander to a minor-league deal: Insider Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE