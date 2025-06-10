The Chicago White Sox are set to begin a three-game series with the Houston Astros after winning two of three versus the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox have already won two out of three games when they played the Astros back in May, and will look to win the season series by taking another two of three in Houston.

The White Sox series in Houston will feature a revamped bullpen, as the White Sox have recently called up right-hander and number six overall prospect Grant Taylor, who could make his Major League Debut tonight. Taylor will add new life to a bullpen that desperately needs it, and Taylor’s admittance onto the big league roster means the White Sox have decided to pull the plug on one of their offseason signings.

The Chicago White Sox cut ties with veteran pitcher after Grant Taylor’s call-up to the big leagues

The White Sox have decided to pull the plug on the Bryse Wilson experiment, with the White Sox announcing that they had designated him for assignment to clear space for Taylor on the big league and 40-man rosters. The White Sox had signed Wilson to a one-year deal over the offseason with the hopes that he could pitch well enough to be traded at the trade deadline.

“Prior to tonight’s series opener at Houston, the Chicago White Sox selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor from Class AA Birmingham and designated right-hander Bryse Wilson for assignment.”

Prior to tonight’s series opener at Houston, the Chicago White Sox selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor from Class AA Birmingham and designated right-hander Bryse Wilson for assignment. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 10, 2025

Wilson didn’t pitch well enough to remain with the White Sox this season, as he had a 0-2 record with a 6.95 ERA and a 1.897 WHIP in 19 games (five starts) and 45.1 innings. Since Wilson has more than five years of service time and was on a one-year deal, he will likely clear waivers and become a free agent.

A revamped White Sox bullpen

The White Sox are making some nice changes to a bullpen that has only converted six saves in 17 opportunities. Taylor will add some juice to the pen and could get opportunities to close out some ballgames.

The White Sox also recently added veteran left-hander Tyler Alexander, who has been a reliable arm and could get them a decent player at the deadline, which is just seven weeks away. With only a little over seven weeks until the trade deadline, the White Sox still have plenty of time to get a plan together to be successful at the deadline.

Chicago White Sox rookie infielder receives praise for his demeanor on the field Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE