The Chicago White Sox have done well to start the season playing good baseball against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Sox offense exploded for eight runs in the second game of the series, where the Sox had three home runs, which was started by leftfielder Andrew Benintendi.

The White Sox have done well to start the year on the backs of their starting pitching, which has been solid and could be one of the better things about this team for this season.

Chicago White Sox starting pitchers steal the show

The adage that having great starting pitching helps a team win or stay in a ball game rang true in this series for the White Sox.

The Sox’s top three arms in the rotation, Sean Burke, Jonathan Cannon, and Davis Martin combined to throw 17.0 innings, allowing 11 hits, five walks, striking out 10, and not allowing an earned run, per Just Baseball.

White Sox starting pitchers against the Angels this series: 17 IP

11 H

0 ER

5 BB

10 K pic.twitter.com/N3GkUChJAi — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 30, 2025

The best performer of the bunch was the White Sox Opening Day starter, Sean Burke. Burke pitched 6.0 innings, allowing three hits, striking out three, and walking nobody to get his first win of the year.

Martin was the second-best in the series, going the same amount of innings as Burke, but walked two and struck out two. Martin flashed his new kick-change in this outing, which looked filthy.

“Davis Martin, Filthy 93mph Kick Change.”

Davis Martin, Filthy 93mph Kick Change. 👌 pic.twitter.com/QDPFv7GcLL — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 30, 2025

A sign of good things to come?

This strong start by the White Sox’s starting pitching could be a sign of good things to come and prove that their strongest asset will be their starting pitching depth.

The Sox have plenty of depth in their starting pitching, with three of their top prospects highlighting the pitching staff for the Birmingham Barons.

If the White Sox are to be successful, they’ll need their starters to remain healthy for one but two continue their dominance, and keep them in ball games.

The White Sox will welcome the Minnesota Twins for a three-game series with left-hander Martín Pérez making his White Sox debut and squaring off against Twins right-hander Chris Paddack.

‘Classic Jerry’: Chicago White Sox are going viral for another embarrassing reason Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE