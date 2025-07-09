Chicago White Sox exec reveals 2025 MLB Draft No. 10 pick plan

The 2024 MLB Draft was crucial for the Chicago White Sox, as they landed top prospect Hagen Smith with the No. 5 overall pick. Their Garrett Crochet trade to the Boston Red Sox netted Braden Montgomery, who went No. 12 overall. When the 2025 MLB Draft rolls around, the White Sox once again know how crucial it’ll be for their rebuild.

Especially because Chicago holds the No. 10 overall pick. They’ll be in line to add one of the premier players in the class, either from the college or high school ranks. It may be difficult to find a prospect as strong as Smith, since they’re picking five spots later, but the White Sox are looking to add an impact player to their farm system.

Chicago’s director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley will play a major role in the team’s draft plans. While he didn’t list any name, Shirley dropped some insight into the type of players the White Sox will be targeting, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

“We are looking at two college hitters, there’s two strong college pitchers we like, there’s about five high school shortstops that we worked really hard on, and there’s one high school pitcher that is extremely talented,” Shirley told MLB.com. “His talent is something that makes you pay attention to him.”

Chicago White Sox draft history

General manager Chris Getz has been with the White Sox since 2023. His first draft pick was Jacob Gonzalez, who went No. 15 overall. It’s important to note that Kyle Teel, who came to Chicago in the Crochet trade, went No. 14.

Gonzalez currently ranks as the No. 11 prospect in the organization, via MLB Pipeline. The middle infielder has played in 242 games at the minor league level, hitting .239 with 15 home runs, 112 RBI and 28 stolen bases. Gonzalez is hitting .253 with six home runs, 38 RBI and 10 stolen bases over his 78 games at the Double-A level in 2025.

After adding a batter, Getz decided to grab a pitcher in 2024. Smith has now ascended all the way up to the No. 4 prospect in the organization and No. 38 in all of baseball. The lefty holds a 2.87 ERA and a 57/25 K/BB ratio over his 12 minor league starts. The nine has has made in 2025 in Double-A has resulted in a 2.70 ERA and a 50/23 K/BB ratio.

The White Sox are counting on both players continuing to develop and eventually making their MLB jump. But soon, another talented prospect will be joining their ranks.

Potential No. 10 pick targets

While no players were named, Shirley made it clear that high school shortstops were of interesting to the White Sox. Luckily for Chicago, the 2025 class offers them in spades.

“Look, [general manager] Chris Getz has a serious plan for what he’s trying to build in this organization,” Shirley said. “Up-the-middle field players are the piece of the puzzle that really you can do a lot with. They have the athleticism, the skills, the mindset, the instincts to play multiple [positions] and help your team in multiple sectors.

“Today, when you look at high school shortstops, that’s like playing quarterback. It is the most important piece on the field. A lot of the great players are morphing toward that direction,” he continued. “That’s a piece of the puzzle that’s not going to change for a while. These guys are the best athletes or the best players.” There are 10 high school shortstops in the top 40 of Kiley McDaniel of ESPN’s latest draft rankings. The White Sox have been connected to players such as JoJo Parker, Billy Carlson and Steele Hall. While Chicago will need to see how the board plays out, it wouldn’t be shocking to see any of their names on the No. 10 pick draft card. Whoever is the selection will be tasked with helping lead the White Sox’s rebuild. Still years away from competition, that first-round pick could be a crucial part of the team when the South Siders are ready to compete again.

Chicago White Sox’s potential Adrian Houser trade return package revealed by insider Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE