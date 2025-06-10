Chicago White Sox fans are excited about the most recent call-up

Even though the Chicago White Sox will lose approximately 100 games this season, there are things for fans to be excited about with the bright future. The White Sox lineup features a handful of their top hitting prospects, with Kyle Teel being the latest to join the squad.

Shane Smith, one of the White Sox’s top pitching prospects, has seen the most success as he’s pitching to an All-Star pace. Outside of Smith and Davis Martin, the White Sox have gotten little production from their starting staff, and even worse production from their bullpen.

The latest addition of Adrian Houser has helped give a little boost to the starting staff. Since signing with the team, Houser has pitched to a 1.48 ERA in four starts.

Thankfully, the White Sox will be getting another injection of youth out in their bullpen with the news that they will call up Grant Taylor, who will join the team today for when they play the Houston Astros. Taylor will add a lot of life to a White Sox bullpen whose best pitcher has been Mike Vasil, who is pitching to a 2.18 ERA and who got claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays organization back in March.

The Chicago White Sox need someone like Taylor for the late innings

Taylor is considered the White Sox’s third-best pitching prospect and has a ton of upside as a future middle-of-the-rotation arm or a future top reliever, as he has stuff that will play up in the bullpen. This season, while pitching for the White Sox’s Double-A affiliate, the Birmingham Barons, Taylor has dominated the competition, pitching to a 1.01 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.

Ranked as the White Sox’s sixth-best prospect, Taylor has impressive stuff with a fastball that can consistently reach triple digits. Taylor first burst onto the scene during spring training when he struck out Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani with a fastball that reached 100mph.

According to his grade via MLB.com, Taylor’s best pitch is his four-seam fastball, which grades out at a 60/80. Taylor follows his four-seamer up with a cutter that also grades out at 60/80, followed by a curveball and slider, which both grade out at 55/80, and then a changeup, which is considered his worst pitch at 40/80.

The White Sox recently transitioned Taylor to the bullpen to conserve his innings after his last two seasons have been cut short due to injury. In his new role as a reliever, Taylor has pitched in the seventh inning, where he’s made five appearances and has not allowed an earned run.

Fans are excited for Taylor to make his debut

White Sox fans are more optimistic, after being pessimistic the last two seasons, and Taylor getting the call adds to that optimism.

“Bangggggg” said one excited White Sox fan.

“About time!” said another fan.

“Wow, wasn’t expecting that at all.” said a surprised White Sox fan.

“Let the kids play! We are fun bad now lol” a White Sox fan said jokingly.

“He’s skipping AAA, but he had a 1.01 ERA (26.2 IP) in AA. We’ll see how he does.” A fan said with a bit of skepticism.

“Let’s go” said another excited White Sox fan.

