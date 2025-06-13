Chicago White Sox fans have a mixed bag of emotions after the latest trade

The Chicago White Sox have done better than expected this season and have embraced playing their young playersto build for the future. The White Sox aren’t just relying on their young core to rebuild, but have claimed players off waivers and signed fringe guys to see if they could aid them.

The White Sox will get an injection of players when they trade away more players at next month’s Trade Deadline. The White Sox started trading early when they traded catcher Matt Thaiss to the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Dru Baker. The White Sox recently added veteran right-hander Aaron Civale from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for first baseman Andrew Vaughn.

Vaughan’s struggles were what led to him getting traded

The 27-year-old Vaughn entered his fifth season in Major League Baseball and came into this season needing to prove to the White Sox that he was worth a long-term contract and was the first baseman of the future. That didn’t happen, as this season turned out to be the worst in his entire career.

Vaughn played 48 games for the White Sox this season and hit .189/.218/.314 for an OPS and OPS+ of .531 and 49, which led to him getting optioned. Since getting optioned to the Knights, he still hasn’t done well, as he’s hitting .211 with an OPS of .679 in 15 games.

Vaughn getting traded to Milwaukee should benefit him, as he could see playing time there with the Brewers needing more offense. A change of scenery could be what he needs to be able to come out of whatever slump he is in.

Chicago White Sox fans react to the Andrew Vaughn/Aaron Civale trade

White Sox fans have had a roller coaster relationship with Vaughn, and since he has struggled this season, the calls to get him out of the organization have grown louder and louder. Most have had mixed emotions with some wishing him luck and some thankful that he is gone.

“Yay, put it on the board! Vaughn may have been my least favorite White Sox player, ever!” said one White Sox fan.

“Good Luck to Vaughn, he had a disappointing career at the plate while he was here.

Getting anything for him at this stage is a win.” said another who was disappointed with Vaughn’s career.

“Wow. Good luck to him!! I hope he gets his swing back!!” said one fan wishing Vaughn well.

“Good luck Andrew I’m sure u will go on a heater!” said another fan, who has seen the trend of other former White Sox players finding success once they leave the team.

“Great trade for the Sox!!” said another excited fan.

“Good luck with the Brew. Maybe change of scene will do him good.” said another encouraging fan.

