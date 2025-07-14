Chicago White Sox’s first-round pick already earning steal label

The first round of the 2025 MLB Draft was filled with plenty of surprises. However, the Chicago White Sox still managed to land one of the top players on their board at No. 10.

Shortstop Billy Carlson heard his name called and will heading to the South Side. The White Sox were said to be targeting high school middle infielders, and Carlson was one of the best names on the list. He’ll now play a crucial role in Chicago’s longstanding rebuild.

Carlson still has a long ways to go before he making a difference on the White Sox. However, the franchise was immediately lauded for his selection, with David Schoenfield of ESPN calling him the biggest steal of the draft.

“I’m going with Billy Carlson with the 10th pick — with the admitted caveat that the White Sox haven’t exactly been stellar at developing hitters. But Carlson looks like an elite defensive shortstop with plus power, and that alone can make him a valuable major leaguer,” Schoenfield wrote. “If the hit tool comes along, we’re looking at a potential star. OK, he’s Bobby Witt Jr. lite? That’s still an All-Star player.”

Chicago White Sox bolster rebuild with Billy Carlson

Schoenfield wasn’t alone in his assessment of Carlson. His colleague Jesse Rogers called the infielder his favorite pick of Day 1.

“I’m loving Billy Carlson to the White Sox at No. 10,” Rogers wrote. “Though they lost 121 games last season, Chicago couldn’t pick higher than this spot per CBA rules — but the Sox might have gotten a top-five player. Carlson’s defense will play extremely well behind a sneaky good and young pitching staff that should keep the ball on the ground in the long term.”

Carlson ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2025 class, via MLB Pipeline. He is considered arguably the best defensive player in the entire class. Furthermore, only 18 years old, there is plenty of room for Carlson’s bat speed and work at the plate to grow. Overall, the White Sox are hoping he develops into a key piece of the team’s lineup when they’re ready to compete again.

With Chicago so far out of the playoffs, the team’s farm system growth is one of the few things holding fans over. While Carlson’s path to the majors is long, he at least brightens the light at the end of the South Side’s tunnel.

