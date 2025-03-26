The Chicago White Sox are closing in on Opening Day, which is only one day away, and the feeling of baseball radiates across the Southside of Chicago.

The White Sox will be taking on the Los Angeles Angels, who will be towing three former White Sox along on their roster for a homecoming.

For the series, the White Sox will send Sean Burke, Jonathan Cannon, and Davis Martin to the mound to go against Mike Trout and the Angels in what should be a good series.

Before the season starts, the Sox still have a couple more moves to make to get their roster to the 26 guys to start the season. The White Sox did just that today to get the roster down, with a handful of moves made.

The Chicago White Sox make a handful of roster moves

In a flurry of moves to get the roster down to size, the White Sox optioned reliever Justin Anderson to Triple-A Charlotte, designated once promising prospect Oscar Colás for assignment, and the White Sox claimed infielder/outfielder Greg Jones off waivers from the Colorado Rockies and optioned him to Triple-A.

Who is Jones?

Jones, a 27-year-old from Cary, North Carolina, is a former first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2019.

Jones has played five seasons in the minor leagues, reaching Triple-A last season, where he played 86 games. In those 86 games, Jones hit .269/.346/.460 with an OPS of .806.

Jones will provide the White Sox with depth in the infield and the outfield and will likely be on the taxi squad this season for the Sox.

Colás never found his footing with the White Sox

Sadly, Colás was a casualty of not having a position on the White Sox roster, as he is only an outfielder. The White Sox did try experimenting with Colás at first base this spring to give him some versatility, but nothing stuck.

Colás did show signs he could be a decent player, hitting .273/.368/.273 for an OPS of .641 in 13 games with the White Sox last season.

The 26-year-old native of Cuba will now have to find an opportunity elsewhere and shouldn’t have too hard of a time getting picked up by a team, given his age and upside.

The roster is almost ready for Opening Day

This latest round of roster moves leaves 31 players left in camp.

The Sox will need to get the roster down to 28, which teams are allowed to have to start the year, but will then shift to 26 players as the season progresses.

