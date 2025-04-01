Chicago White Sox: Boston Red Sox sign left-hander to a huge contract extension

The Chicago White Sox will likely be one of the worst teams this season, but to start the year, they have been playing some good baseball.

The White Sox enter this season in the second year of their rebuild, which started in the off-season, where general manager Chris Getz’s main mission was to trade away Garrett Crochet.

The White Sox accomplished that feat by trading Crochet to the Boston Red Sox, where they received a nice package of prospects that included catcher Kyle Teel, infielder Chase Meidroth, outfielder Braden Montgomery, and pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez.

Since the trade, Crochet has looked great in a Red Sox uniform, performing great this spring, and was named the Ace of their Staff and Opening Day starter.

Given he’s one of the top-tier pitchers in the American League, the Red Sox awarded him by giving him a lucrative extension he has longed for.

Former Chicago White Sox left-hander inks massive extension

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Red Sox and Crochet have agreed on a contract extension worth $170 million for six years. Passan says the deal will take effect next season and includes an opt-out after 2030.

“BREAKING: Left-hander Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a six-year, $170 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal starts in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030. By far the largest deal ever for a pitcher with 4+ years of service.”

BREAKING: Left-hander Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a six-year, $170 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal starts in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030. By far the largest deal ever for a pitcher with 4+ years of service. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2025

Crochet had longed for an extension for almost a year, first signaling he wanted one last season while still with the White Sox.

Crochet stated last season that if he traded, he wouldn’t pitch in the postseason for his new team unless he got a deal. Ultimately, that didn’t happen, as he remained with the Sox last year.

Crochet’s time with the White Sox

The White Sox drafted Crochet in the first round (11th overall) in the 2020 draft from the University of Tennessee, and he quickly ascended through the minor leagues.

Debuting the same year as he was drafted, Crochet pitched a scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds, where he picked up two strikeouts.

Originally a reliever, the White Sox switched Crochet to a starter after he showed promise.

Last season was Crochet’s first season as a full-time starter and two years removed from Tommy John surgery.

In his first season as a starter, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 146.0 innings.

The future for the Red Sox

Crochet will now be the main cog for the Red Sox’s success after signing this massive deal.

Crochet is quickly emerging as one of the top pitchers in all of Major League Baseball and could be the American League Cy Young winner for this season.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see Crochet again, as the Red Sox come to Chicago April 11-13.

Chicago White Sox outfielder hits a career milestone in 9-0 win against the Twins Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE