Chicago White Sox’s 4-game sweep over the Twins makes franchise history: Report

The Chicago White Sox are the worst team in the American League for the second straight season, but they are one of the more exciting teams this season and heading into next season. Their new young core, who have slowly found their footing as the season rolled along, has helped pull the White Sox from the abyss and has put them in a better position to compete next year.

If baseball fans around the league thought the White Sox would be a pushover this season, they were sadly mistaken, as they have completed just their second sweep against the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox came to the Twin Cities, took care of business, and accomplished something not done since 1986 or in Minnesota before!

The Chicago White Sox get their first 4-game sweep in Minnesota ever

The White Sox have not had many sweeps against teams this season, but they’ve officially notched their second sweep after taking all four games against the Twins in dominating fashion. The White Sox’s other sweep this season came in their first three games out of the All-Star break versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, outscoring them 27-7.

This sweep of the Twins showed how good the White Sox offense can be once they get going. Combining to score a jaw-dropping 33 total runs, while only giving up 19 in return to the Twins.

According to Chuck Garfien, anchor and reporter for CHSN, he tweeted that yesterday’s win over the Twins marked their fifth win in a row, all comeback victories, which the White Sox have not done since 1986. Garfien also adds that this is the first four-game sweep in Minnesota by the White Sox EVER! And it’s all thanks to their young guys, who had eight total hits, with Colson Montgomery hitting a 454 home run.

The White Sox have a bright future ahead of them

Thankfully, next year should be more exciting, since every prospect on the White Sox roster will have a full season under their belts and return hungry to get to work. This experience will help some of them encounter the dreaded “sophomore slump”, which affects every rookie differently.

Most of these guys will be returning next season, but they should be joined by others like Braden Montgomery, Noah Schultz, and even Hagen Smith, who all could make their debuts next season and help to complete the core. Once these guys come, and the White Sox sign some more veterans to pair with these young guys, the whole league better watch out.

