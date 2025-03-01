Chicago White Sox top outfield prospect can be a high quality power hitter

The Chicago White Sox enter this season with low expectations and will be at the bottom of the pack this year. The goal is to, hopefully, not come close to their loss total from last season, which was 121.

The silver lining for the White Sox is the amount of prospects that will soon be up in the Bigs to turn things around.

Most of their prospects are in camp as non-roster invitees to showcase what they have and maybe force the issue of having the White Sox call them up.

One of those prospects in camp could be with the club soon and potentially be one of their main power threats in the lineup for the future.

Chicago White Sox’s future power threat

Braden Montgomery is one of the White Sox’s top prospects, who could be a potential power threat in their lineup, according to MLB.com. The soon-to-be 22-year-old Montgomery came over to the White Sox via trade when the White Sox sent Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox for Montgomery and three other prospects.

Montgomery was a first-round pick (15th overall) by the Red Sox in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft. The Texas A&M University product is the White Sox’s fifth-overall prospect and 55th in baseball. Montgomery has a plus grade for his power (60/80) but is considered elite for his arm (70/80).

BRADEN MONTGOMERY WITH THE CANNON TO THROW OUT CAGS AT 2ND 🚨 pic.twitter.com/oQBmRbNkec — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) March 17, 2024

For his college career, Montgomery also spent time at Standford University, and for his college career he hit 62 home runs. The 6-2 left-handers power was on full display last season for Texas A&M when he hit 27 homers in 61 games (236 at-bats). Montgomery also had the highest slugging percentage of his career, with an insane .733 slug.

A future corner outfielder for the Southsiders

Montgomery had his season cut short when he broke his ankle but came into spring training healthy and ready to show off what he’s got. The 188lb rightfielder was one of the prospects to get an invite to camp this spring, and he has one hit in three at-bats and one walk to his credit.

The young outfielder will likely start his season down on the farm for the White Sox, most likely starting the season out at Double-A. Montgomery still has some seasoning to undergo, adding more weight and strength to his body to fully develop into a power threat.

A potential star

Montgomery can be a superstar in the league once he develops.

MLB.com lists Montgomery’s eta to the majors as coming in 2027. However, that could change, and he could be up sooner if he can perform in the minors.

The White Sox are a young team, and if Montgomery can perform, his age won’t matter in calling him with them in the second year of their rebuild.

