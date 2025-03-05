Chicago White Sox receive more bad news on the injury front

The Chicago White Sox are not having the best spring training so far, and it could be a precursor for what is to come for the regular season.

The White Sox will likely be one of the bottom-feeders in the league again this season, competing with the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies as one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball.

If things couldn’t get worse for the White Sox, a few of their players suffered injuries this spring, which could affect them long-term.

Another blow to the Chicago White Sox

The White Sox received another blow on the injury front with the news that outfielder Austin Slater has an oblique strain, which Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“LF Austin Slater scratched with a left oblique strain.”

Slater’s injury comes on the heels of Andrew Benintendi, who will miss 4 to 6 weeks with a broken hand. The 32-year-old Slater signed a one-year deal with the White Sox this off-season and be a key contributor on the bench.

Slater had the worst season of his career last season, with career lows in all major categories. In 84 games between three teams last season, Slater slashed .209/.321/.266 for an OPS and OPS+ of .586 and 73.

Opportunities for others

The injuries to Benintendi and Slater free up opportunities for others like Joey Gallo, Oscar Colás, and Brandon Drury, to name a few, to make the major league roster.

Oblique strains have been popping up all around baseball lately, and the White Sox appear to be the latest to suffer the injury.

We will have to wait for a further update to see how long Slater will be out, but hopefully, it’s not for an extended period.

