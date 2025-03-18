Chicago White Sox offseason acquisition is the latest to get bit by the injury bug

The Chicago White Sox have struggled with injuries this spring, with a few of their players set to miss this season with Tommy John surgery.

The White Sox did see progress with Andrew Benintendi’s injury, with him taking his first swings in live batting practice since getting hit in his hand.

It seems that when the White Sox get one piece of good news, bad news follows, which in this case came with news of another injury.

Another injury for the Chicago White Sox

The White Sox received more concerning injury news yesterday. Chuck Garfien of CHSN reported that manager Will Venable announced that utility man Josh Rojas has a hairline fracture in his big toe.

“Josh Rojas has a hairline fracture in his big toe. They’re taking it day by day for now.”

Josh Rojas has a hairline fracture in his big toe. They’re taking it day by day for now. pic.twitter.com/2pwlxznnu9 — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 17, 2025

Rojas role

Rojas was signed to a one-year deal this offseason to be one of the White Sox’s starting infielders, and that was going to be the case after he had a great spring. In eleven games Rojas hit .313/.353/.406 with an OPS of .759.

Rojas’s injury could free up a spot on the roster for someone like Brandon Drury of Chase Meidroth to make the team.

Further evaluation

Rojas will undergo treatment and hell go through a rehab process and will be further evaluated to see how he has progressed.

There’s a chance Rojas could miss Opening Day, as it is nine days away. If he’s not ready and starts on the injured list, the White Sox will need players like Drury and Meidroth to step in.

Hopefully, that is not the case, but we will know soon if Rojas will be ready to go.

