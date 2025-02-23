Chicago White Sox receive positive injury news on 24-year-old reliever

The Chicago White Sox officially began their spring training schedule by dropping their first game in the Cactus League, losing to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday 7-3.

The White Sox’s loss did have some bright spots, which featured two of their young stars, Colson Montgomery and Tim Elko, homering in the ballgame.

The two home runs did come with a price, with the White Sox right-hander Prelander Berroa leaving the game with right elbow discomfort. After being evaluated last night, the White Sox got some good news on Berroa’s status.

The Chicago Cubs right-hander avoids serious injury

According to White Sox beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times, Daryl Van Schouwen, Berroa has a grade 1 elbow strain.

“Prelander Berroa has a Grade 1 elbow strain, White Sox inform.”

Thankfully, this is not a serious injury, with a grade 1 strain not requiring surgery. Per the Cleveland Clinic, healing from grade 1 strain requires rest, applying ice to the elbow, physical therapy, and possibly platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections.

This injury, however, will cause the soon-to-be 25-year-old to miss some time.

A potential high-leverage reliever for the White Sox

A native of the Dominican Republic, Berroa, is supposed to be a fixture this season in the White Sox bullpen, possibly being one of their high-leverage relievers. Thankfully, this injury news won’t sideline Berroa for an extended period.

Berroa had a solid season last year for the White Sox, where he appeared in 17 games and had a 1-0 record with a 3.32 ERA in 19.0 innings pitched. The 5-11 right-hander, attacks hitters with a three-pitch mix that features a slider (56.6%), a four-seamer (40.5%), and an occasional sinker (2.9%) per Baseball Savant. Berroa has one of the harder fastballs in the league, ranking in the 96th percentile for his fastball velo, which sits at 97.6mph.

Rest should help Berroa get back

Thankfully, outside of Berroa’s injury, the White Sox are relatively healthy for the start of camp.

Elbow injuries and strains are common for pitchers to have to start spring training. Berroa avoids having to undergo the dreaded Tommy John surgery, which two of his teammates have already undergone.

If I were to level a guess, Berroa could be back sometime in mid to late March, with an outside chance of it being April if there are setbacks.

