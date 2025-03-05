Chicago White Sox manager gives an unwelcoming injury report

The Chicago White Sox are dealing with quite a few injuries this spring, with the most notable coming to their highest-paid player, Andrew Benintendi, who is dealing with a broken hand.

Other than Benintendi, the White Sox have a few of their players who are dealing with injuries. Those players are outfielders Michael A. Taylor and Austin Slater, with Slater being the latest White Sox to go down with an oblique strain.

In the case of Slater, manager Will Venable gave an update on his status that could turn into something to be concerned about.

Chicago White Sox get an update on Slater’s injury

After being removed from the lineup yesterday with an oblique strain, and now, according to manager Will Venable, per Scott Merkin, Slater will be out for 2-3 weeks, and it could affect his status for Opening Day.

“Will Venable said Austin Slater is out from 2-3 weeks after having imaging on the strained left oblique. Hopeful for Opening Day but no certainty.”

Will Venable said Austin Slater is out from 2-3 weeks after having imaging on the strained left oblique. Hopeful for Opening Day but no certainty. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 5, 2025

This update is somewhat concerning, given that there is uncertainty that two of the White Sox outfielders could miss Opening Day.

Slater signed a one-year $1.75 million deal with the White Sox this season and will either platoon out in rightfield with Mike Tauchman and get some time at DH. The 32-year-old native of Jacksonville, Florida, had the worst season of his career last season, where he hit 209/.321/.266 for an OPS and OPS+ of .586 and 73 in 84 games.

Opportunities for others

The injuries to Benintendi and Slater free up opportunities for others like Joey Gallo, Oscar Colás, and Brandon Drury, to name a few, to make the major league roster and get more reps this spring.

Oblique strains have been popping up all around baseball lately, and the White Sox appear to be the latest to suffer the injury and miss an extended period.

Hopefully, all goes well in the rehab, and Slater doesn’t suffer any setbacks that would cause him to miss Opening Day.

Possibly having two of their starting outfielders to start the season puts the White Sox further behind the eight-ball than they are, but it could be a blessing in disguise to give some of their younger guys a chance to make the club.

