Chicago White Sox 24-year-old reliever left today’s game with worrisome injury

The Chicago White Sox played their first game of the spring today against their crosstown rival the Chicago Cubs, where they lost by a score of 7-3.

The White Sox are not expected to be one of the better teams this season, with the Soutsiders coming off the worst season in the history of Major League Baseball. This season will mark the second year of the White Sox rebuild, where they will focus on playing their top prospects to see if they can stick around.

Sadly, one of those players such as right-handed reliever Prelander Berroa, received some unfortunate news on the injury front.

The Chicago White Sox may be down a reliever

According to the White Sox X account, Berroa left the game against the Cubs with right elbow discomfort.

“Prelander Berroa left today’s game with right elbow discomfort. He will be further evaluated tonight.”

Prelander Berroa left today’s game with right elbow discomfort. He will be further evaluated tonight. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 22, 2025

The native of the Dominican Republic was originally signed as an international free agent by the Minnesota Twins in 2016. Berroa found his way to the White Sox after a series of trades and was traded over from the Seattle Mariners along with outfielder Zach DeLoach and a Comp B pick in Feb. 2023.

A fixture for the White Sox bullpen

The 24-year-old Berroa was supposed to be a fixture this season in the White Sox bullpen, possibly being one of their high-leverage relievers. However, this injury news could sideline Berroa for some time. Elbow discomfort is usually a precursor to something more serious, but hopefully, that won’t be the case with the White Sox reevaluating him tonight.

Berroa had a solid season last year for the White Sox, where he appeared in 17 games and had a 1-0 record with a 3.32 ERA in 19.0 innings pitched. The 5-11 right-hander, attacks hitters with a three-pitch mix that features a slider (56.6%), a four-seamer (40.5%), and an occasional sinker (2.9%) per Baseball Savant. Berroa has one of the harder fastballs in the league, ranking in the 96th percentile for his fastball velo, which sits at 97.6mph.

A potential serious injury

Hopefully, this isn’t a serious injury, but having elbow discomfort is nothing to play with.

Thankfully, we should know soon what Berroa’s status will be and if this will require a stint on the injured list.

Chicago White Sox power hitting first baseman could make a big impact this spring Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE