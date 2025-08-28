Chicago White Sox GM commits to Luis Robert Jr. regardless of injury: Report

The Chicago White Sox will welcome the New York Yankees to town for a nice four-game weekend series, which hopefully will be better than the series they had with their divisional opponent, the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox dropped the finale 12-1, with Aaron Civale and Tyler Gilbert giving up 11 of the 12 Royals runs.

The biggest news from the series and heading into their series with the Yankees is that they’ll be without centerfielder Luis Robert Jr., as he suffered what could be a potential season-ending injury on Tuesday.

The Chicago White Sox potentially lose Rober Jr. for the rest of the season

This season has had its ups and downs, but thankfully, it has been better than last year, as the White Sox won’t repeat, nor come close to their loss record from a year ago. However, things may get difficult down the homestretch, as according to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Robert Jr. likely played his last game of the year on Tuesday, as he suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain per general manager Chris Getz.

With 29 games left, Getz stated Robert Jr. will be out weeks, which means his season is over. When asked how this affects Robert Jr.’s status with the club going into 2026, Getz firmly stated that they (the White Sox) are committed to him.

“Luis Robert has a grade 2 strain per Chris Getz. He’ll be out weeks, possibly the rest of the season with time running out on 25. As far as the future, Getz strongly stated they remain committed to Robert.”

Luis Robert has a grade 2 strain per Chris Getz. He'll be out weeks, possibly the rest of the season with time running out on 25. As far as the future, Getz strongly stated they remain committed to Robert. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 27, 2025

To take Robert Jr.’s spot on the roster, the White Sox recalled outfielder Will Robertson from Triple-A. Robertson was traded to the White Sox from the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade earlier this season.

“Prior to tonight’s series finale vs. Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and recalled outfielder Will Robertson from Class AAA Charlotte.”

Prior to tonight’s series finale vs. Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and recalled outfielder Will Robertson from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 27, 2025

The White Sox should be cautious with Robert Jr. moving forward for 2026 and beyond

Robert Jr.’s potential absence for the rest of this season after a resurgence in his swing since the All-Star break is disappointing, to say the least. After hitting below .200 for most of the year, the 28-year-old (turned 28 on August 3rd) has brought his season average to .223 and hit 14 home runs while driving in 53 RBIs in 110 games this season.

Even though Robert Jr. has bettered himself at the plate and maintained playing a plus defensive centerfield, and being one of the White Sox’s best baserunners, this isn’t his first hamstring injury. Robert Jr. had a stint on the 10-day injured list earlier this season (June 28-July 8) for the same injury.

Robert Jr., having these lower-body soft tissue injuries, should give Getz and the White Sox some concern heading into next year, as hamstring injuries, especially of this nature, can affect the rest of a player’s career. Owed a $20 million option for next season, and having had three major lower-body injuries in three seasons, should make Getz rethink his comments about committing to him.

Who knows, maybe the White Sox will pick up Robert Jr.’s option for next year, and he will come back next year and possibly be the player he was in the second half of this season. However, that remains to be seen, as Robert Jr. hasn’t played more than 115 games since 2023, playing 10 more this season than in 2024 (100).

Chicago White Sox former 1st round pick now a MVP candidate Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE