Chicago White Sox general manager confirms MLB trade deadline plans

The Chicago White Sox will be one of the most talked about teams leading up to 2025’s MLB trade deadline. General manager Chris Getz isn’t shying away from Chicago’s explosive expectations.

Sitting at 25-54 and 24 games out of first place in the NL Central, the White Sox are one of the more obvious sellers in the league. While they won’t have a crown jewel as shiny as Garrett Crochet this time around, Chicago still has plenty to offer interested parties.

Getz is expecting a, “fairly active,” trade deadline, via Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times. As for what the White Sox are looking to acquire, Getz’s main focus is simply building the strongest farm system he can.

“We’re focused on impactful-type players,” Getz said. “Sometimes that proximity [to the majors] may not be there. However, it’s certainly part of the equation. If we feel there is a player that can help us right out of the gate when we acquire them, that is still attractive.”

“It’s really about accumulating the talent and building out our prospect capital,” he continued. “Because we know once you do that, future decisions can be much more advantageous for a club.”

Chicago White Sox see farm system purged

In their Crochet trade, the White Sox acquired Chase Meidroth, Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery and Wikelman Gonzalez. Only Montgomery hasn’t reached the major leagues. Their MLB arrival puts Chicago in an interesting position.

They could opt to target more MLB-ready prospects, looking to pair them with their own who have reached the majors. Then, the White Sox would have a firm understanding or their major league core when they’re ready to compete again. Or, Chicago could simply replenish the now sapped up farm system. The Sox still have plenty of talent, headlined by a pair of pitchers in Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith. But the South Side is still heavily focused on the future, and the only way to make it brighter is by infusing the farm system with talent.

Which option Getz and company decide to go down will be up to the offers they receive. Perhaps they take on a multi-faceted approach, with numerous players up for trade at the deadline. There aren’t many untouchables currently on the roster outside of the recently promoted prospects.

Whatever Getz decides to do, any decision will be made with the White Sox’s future in mind. While they may be a ways off from competing, the general manager knows the South Side is brewing up a strong revival in the future.

White Sox’s best trade piece

Veterans like Adrian Houser and Aaron Civale may be more likely to get traded simply because of their expiring contracts. But the White Sox player who will be talked about the most up to the deadline is outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Getz admitted that he is listening to trade calls, but noted that he isn’t the one initiating them.

“We’ve never been out there making phone calls about Luis Robert; it’s teams calling us,” Getz said. “We have conversations, and we stick to the plan that we’ve been working by.”

“If we feel we can help the long-term health of the organization, so be it,” he continued. “We like having Luis Robert, and I enjoy having him in the lineup on a nightly basis.”

Perhaps the White Sox ultimately hold onto Robert through the deadline. He has a pair of $20 million contract options any acquiring team would need to make crucial decisions on. Furthermore, Robert is hitting a cringe-inducing .184 in 2025 with seven home runs and 31 RBI.

Still, the outfielder has 22 stolen bases on the year and has remained a standout defender. He is two years removed from being an All-Star and is a true 20/20 threat when at the top of his game. Any team acquiring him would be expecting a change of scenery to help turn Robert’s campaign around.

The White Sox will need to make a crucial decision on whether or not to trade Robert. But if the deal brightens Chicago’s future, Getz may have no choice.

