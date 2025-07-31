The Chicago White Sox began their trading season yesterday by trading outfielder Austin Slater to the New York Yankees for Gage Ziehl. Known for his command, Ziehl is now the White Sox’s No. 14 prospect and could quickly find his way onto the big league roster in the next couple of seasons.

The White Sox still have more moves to make, as the Trade Deadline is now less than six hours away. The White Sox still have their top two pieces available, Luis Robert Jr. and Adrian Houser, with both securing them a decent return package. The White Sox have options when it comes to Houser, with a lot of teams needing a quality arm. Robert Jr.’s market, however, has dwindled to three teams, all of whom are in contention for the top team in the National League.

Chicago White Sox dwindle Luis Robert Jr.’s market down to three teams

The Trade Deadline has already proven to be a heartpounder, with a few blockbusters trades occurring. The White Sox won’t be one of those teams pulling off a blockbuster trade, but they can make one that will put them in the right direction.

Trading Robert Jr. will do just that, with him finally swinging a hot bat, and according to former general manager and writer for The Athletic, Jim Bowden, the White Sox have narrowed Robert Jr.’s market down to the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and the San Diego Padres.

The #WhiteSox continue conversations regarding trading OF Luis Robert, Jr. with the #Mets #Phillies and #Padres still involved to some extent. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) July 31, 2025

The Padres could be less likely to trade for Robert Jr., as they just pulled off a blockbuster deal with the Athletics, which saw them acquire star closer Mason Miller and left-handed pitcher J.P. Sears. The Phillies and Mets, however, still have prospects to play with and could easily swing a deal for the White Sox’s Gold Glove centerfielder.

“The Athletics are reportedly receiving four prospects, including MLB’s No. 3 prospect Leo De Vries, in return for RHP Mason Miller and LHP JP Sears.”

The Athletics are reportedly receiving four prospects, including MLB's No. 3 prospect Leo De Vries, in return for RHP Mason Miller and LHP JP Sears. pic.twitter.com/AlSSW2oeTA — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 31, 2025

Robert Jr. should be on the move

In all likelihood, the White Sox will find the deal they’re looking for, and will likely be playing for another team by the 6 p.m. Eastern deadline. Robert Jr. had a horrible first half, which saw him hit under .200, but he has turned things around, hitting .346 with an OPS of .876 in his last seven games.

A former Silver Slugger award winner and Gold Glover in 2023, Robert Jr. is showing he’s more of the player he was in 2023 in the second half than he was in the first half of this season. A change of scenery could do wonders for the man they call La Pantera, and it could be coming at any time.

