Chicago White Sox right-handers’ ERA is the lowest by a starter since 2021

The Chicago White Sox will have a couple of assets worth watching in the coming weeks, and by the end of the month, they could be on the move and playing for other teams. A few of those assets that will be available for trade will be: right-handers Adrian Houser and Aaron Civale, centerfielder Luis Robert Jr., and possibly leftfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Of those potential trade pieces, Houser will bring back the best package or haul, as Civale is proving to be a bust, going 0-4 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts, and Robert Jr. is not having the best offensive season. As for Benintendi, the White Sox have signaled they are willing to eat some money in a deal for him, which could help bring back a better prospect, but they will lose that veteran presence in the clubhouse.

Houser has been one of the better finds for the White Sox, and through his first eight starts, he is doing something not done since 2021.

Chicago White Sox Adrian Houser parallels another former White Sox starting pitcher

Houser has dominated through his first eight starts since signing with the White Sox in May, going 4-2 with a 1.60 ERA in 50.2 innings. According to the White Sox via their X account, Houser’s 1.60 ERA is the lowest ERA by a White Sox starting pitcher since Lance Lynn had a 1.32 ERA in his first eight starts in 2021.

Lynn, who retired before this season, was an All-Star for the White Sox in 2021. The White Sox ended up trading Lynn the to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 along with reliever Joe Kelly for Jordan Leaure, Nick Nastrini, and Trayce Thompson. The White Sox essentially lost the Lynn trade, as Leasure is the only player to stick around and is a current member of the White Sox bullpen, Nastrini recently getting claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins, and Thompson currently playing in Triple-A with the Boston Red Sox.

The White Sox need to land on Houser if they trade him

If the White Sox are to trade Houser and maximize his value, they need to do better than they did when they traded Lynn. The White Sox are looking for “close to big league-ready talent”, which makes sense as most of their prospects are up and gaining experience.

The White Sox could be competitive in the next few seasons, with players like Chase Meidroth, Kyle Teel, Grant Taylor, and Colson Montgomery being cornerstone players, and guys like Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith being the next to join them. Houser could be a part of that success, but with how the White Sox like to operate, and him being a free agent at the end of this year, it makes sense to trade him now and maybe look to bring him back in the offseason.

