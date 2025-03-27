Chicago White Sox start the season off on the right foot in their 8-1 victory

The Chicago White Sox have finally begun their season playing the Los Angeles Angels in a great Opening Day matchup that featured a ton of offense.

The White Sox are beginning their 125th Opening Day in Chicago, and fans were out in attendance to see their beloved Sox win the ball game.

Fans got what they wanted with the White Sox beating the Angels by a score of 8-1.

Chicago White Sox first win of the season

The White Sox’s first win of the season featured three home runs in the game. The first home run of the season came from Austin Slater on a 2-1 count when Yusei Kikuchi threw a slider that ran into the barrel of his bat.

“The 1st White Sox home run of the regular season belongs to Austin Slater!”

The 1st White Sox home run of the regular season belongs to Austin Slater! pic.twitter.com/ZwK65Q5i3p — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 27, 2025

Andrew Benintendi then got in on the action mashing a three-run homer to right in the eighth to give the Sox a 6-0 lead.

“PUT IT ON THE BOARD, BENNY!”

PUT IT ON THE BOARD, BENNY! 💥 pic.twitter.com/DUmtWYp3cu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 27, 2025

Finally, Lenyn Sosa hit a two-run blast to put the Sox up 8-0 and sealing their victory.

”welcome to our home (run party)“

welcome to our home (run party) pic.twitter.com/1dB6QYtOaC — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 27, 2025

The best part of the White Sox win came from their Opening Day starter, Sean Burke, who was dominant.

Burke for his first career Opening Day start, had him pitch 6.0 innings, allowing no runs, on three hits, while striking out three in only his fifth appearance in the big leagues.

“Today was only Sean Burke’s 5th big league game btw”

Today was only Sean Burke's 5th big league game btw pic.twitter.com/wRtPmhnPeN — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) March 27, 2025

First time over .500 in a long time

According to MLB.com Scott Merkin, this is the first time the White Sox have been over the .500 mark since March 30, 2022.

“White Sox win, 8-1. They are over .500 for the first time since March 30, 2023, when they won at Houston in the season opener. Great crowd, really solid all-around effort. Sean Burke goes six scoreless.”

White Sox win, 8-1. They are over .500 for the first time since March 30, 2023, when they won at Houston in the season opener. Great crowd, really solid all-around effort. Sean Burke goes six scoreless. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 27, 2025

Keep it rolling

The White Sox should have a good rest of the series, given how the bats looked today.

Jonathan Cannon will take the ball tomorrow for the Sox, while the Angels will send José Soriano.

