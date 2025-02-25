Chicago White Sox manager carves out a path for this promising infielder to win a job

The Chicago White Sox enter spring training in the second year of their rebuild, which should feature them playing their young players to see what they got.

The White Sox have a few open spots in their infield that should feature some competition that could come down to the wire.

One spot currently up for grabs is third base and will feature a few players looking to capture the starting job. According to manager Will Venable, one player has a leg up over the rest and will get more chances to win the job.

Chicago White Sox manager names a third baseman

The White Sox appear to have their starting third baseman for this season, and they have only played one game this spring. According to James Fegan of Sox Machine, Venable has named Miguel Vargas as the team’s starting third baseman.

“Will Venable said the White Sox view Miguel Vargas as their primary option at third base. He’s worked a little at first base this camp but the bulk of his time will be at third.”

Vargas will get a lot of opportunities to win the position this spring with his competition being Bryan Ramos and Josh Rojas, who the White Sox signed earlier this offseason. Out of the three, Rojas has the best chance statistically to win the job, but having the manager in your court doesn’t hurt your chances.

A tough road to win the job

The 25-year-old Varges came over to the White Sox last season after being a part of the three team trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. In 42 games after being traded over, the native of La Habana, Cuba was not great offensively hitting .104/.217/.170 with an OPS and OPS+ of .387 and 14.

In order to win the job and surpass Rojas and Ramos, Varges will have to take a major leap forward offensively if he want to win the job. Entering what will be his fourth year in the league, this season will be a big test for 6-2 right-hander who so far has a career batting average below the Mendoza line (.200).

Varges’s job to lose

Having Venable in his corner will help Varges chances in winning the job, but its ultimately on him to go out and win it.

Barges will have many opportunities to show if he is capable of stepping things up offensively. If he can do that, then he shouldn’t have a hard time winning the job.

