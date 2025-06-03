The Chicago White Sox add another player to the 15-day IL: Report

The Chicago White Sox are riding another losing streak, this one spanning four games. The Detroit Tigers handed them their worst loss during the streak, beating them by a score of 13-1 on Monday. Thankfully, the White Sox will have their best hope for a win to end the taking the mound, as rookie Shane Smith will try to play stopper.

The White Sox have not gotten great performances from their starters other than Smith, and Jonathon Cannon has been no exception, as he allowed five earned runs, three of which came as home runs, and walked three in the 13-1 loss to the Tigers. Sadly for Cannon, he didn’t just suffer a horrible outing but also found his way onto a list where most White Sox pitchers have ended up.

Chicago White Sox place Cannon on the injured list

If allowing five earned runs in three innings wasn’t bad enough, things have seemingly gotten worse for Cannon as the White Sox have announced that they have placed him on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain. To replace Cannon’s spot on the 26-man roster, the White Sox have recalled right-hander Caleb Freeman from Triple-A Charlotte.

“Prior to tonight’s game vs. Detroit, the Chicago White Sox placed right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain and recalled right-hander Caleb Freeman from Class AAA Charlotte.”

Prior to tonight’s game vs. Detroit, the Chicago White Sox placed right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain and recalled right-hander Caleb Freeman from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 3, 2025

Cannon has done okay to start this season but leads the American League in losses, as he has seven on the year. Overall, Cannon is 2-7 with a 4.66 ERA and has a high WHIP of 1.398.

The White Sox can’t afford another pitcher going down long-term

Hopefully, this isn’t an injury that sticks around, as back problems can be detrimental for pitchers. Cannon shows promise and has proven effective when he’s healthy and on the mound.

Freeman has already seen action in the big leagues this season, appearing in four games, where he’s accumulated a 7.71 ERA in 2.1 innings. With the White Sox not having many quality arms coming out of their bullpen, Freeman will hope to make the most of his outings to get an extended look with the big league club.

Chicago White Sox make eye-opening Luis Robert Jr decision amid slump Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE