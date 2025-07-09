Chicago White Sox make tough injury decision amid Blue Jays series

The Chicago White Sox are gearing up for their final game of a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays before a series against the Cleveland Guardians. But the White Sox will now be taking on both without a crucial bat in the lineup.

Infielder/outfielder Brooks Baldwin has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain. In turn, first baseman Tim Elko has been recalled from Triple-A, the team announced.

The Chicago White Sox have placed infielder/outfielder Brooks Baldwin on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 8) with a lower back strain and recalled first baseman Tim Elko from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 9, 2025

After making the Opening Day roster, Baldwin has split time between the majors and Triple-A in 2025. He has shown flashes during his time with the White Sox, but ultimately is hitting .227 with four home runs, 20 RBI and three stolen bases through 54 games.

Baldwin has clearly shown that he has nothing left to prove at the Triple-A level. Over his 28 games in 2025, the utility man was hitting .368 with 11 home runs, 24 RBI and four stolen bases. Chicago is hoping his time away from the diamond will offer a bit of a restart. Once fully healthy, Baldwin must prove that he can hang with major league pitching.

Chicago White Sox give Tim Elko another opportunity

Elko is another player who has bounced between MLB and Triple-A this season. Over his 18 games in the majors, the first baseman has hit .155 with four home runs, eight RBI and a stolen base. But like Baldwin, Elko has torn up all minor league competition. In 57 2025 Triple-A games, the slugger is hitting .315 with 16 home runs, 42 RBI and two stolen bases.

This time around, Elko may be given a stronger opportunity to earn the first base role. Andrew Vaughn has been traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Ryan Noda is currently on the injured list. With Elko now on the South Side, Miguel Vargas could move back over to the hot corner.

Of course, Elko is going to need to hit much better than .155 to make that reality. He has proven power is not a problem, with 67 home runs over his minor league career. But a more consistent approach at the plate could convince Chicago decision makers that Elko should stick around in the majors.

When Baldwin does return, the White Sox will have more roster decisions to make. But for now, Elko is being given the opportunity to replace him on the roster.

