Chicago White Sox latest round of cuts comes as a head-scratcher

The Chicago White Sox start their regular season this week at home when they play the Los Angeles Angels on March 27 at the newly named Rate Field.

The White Sox have a few players vying for spots on the roster, and decisions on them can come down to the wire.

One of those players who was looking to break camp with the White Sox after having an outstanding spring looks to be over.

Chicago White Sox latest round of roster cuts

The White Sox have made further cuts to their roster, optioning right-handed reliever Gus Varland to Triple-A and releasing veteran infielder Brandon Drury.

With these cuts, the White Sox have 39 players left in camp and will still have a few more tough decisions.

Optioning of Varland

Varland was selected off waivers last season from the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and had a great showing in 19 games where he had a 3.54 ERA.

However, Varland couldn’t parlay that success over to this spring, having a 9.82 ERA in 7.1 innings.

Optioning Varland isn’t the worst thing in the world for the Sox, as he will provide valuable depth and be up with the club at different points this season, filling in case of injury.

A surprise cut to Drury

Drury’s release is a surprise because he’s had such a great spring, but it is expected after he suffered a hand injury.

Drury was on his way to winning a job on the White Sox roster as a non-roster invite, as he had been tearing the cover off the ball this spring. In 13 games, the versatile Drury mashed three home runs and had seven doubles.

Drury’s departure now seems to solidify the making of the roster for the White Sox’s No. 8 overall prospect, Chase Meidroth, who the Sox acquired in the Garrett Crochet deal.

Meidroth has been playing a ton of shortstop this spring and has batted leadoff, which could foreshadow how he’ll be used during the regular season.

The roster is almost finalized

The White Sox only have one more spring training left for players still on the bubble to prove they’re worthy of the final spots.

With 39 players left and teams needing 26 players to start the year, the White Sox will have a few more tough choices to make to get there.

