Chicago White Sox lose 4th pitcher in 1 month to Tommy John

The Chicago White Sox have had the worst luck with injuries this spring, with most of them coming to their pitching depth.

So far this spring, the Sox have had five pitchers confirmed to be receiving Tommy John surgery: Prelander Berroa, Ky Bush, Juan Carela, Blake Larson, and the latest to fall victim, Drew Thorpe.

Sadly, the White Sox received more news that yet another pitcher will need Tommy John, making them the sixth pitcher to receive the surgery, and have their season ended.

Another Chicago White Sox pitcher to have Tommy John

According to White Sox beat reporter Daryl Van Schouwen, White Sox No. 12 overall prospect Mason Adams is the latest to fall victim to having Tommy John surgery.

“Mason Adams will have Tommy John surgery, says Getz”

Mason Adams will have Tommy John surgery, says Getz — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 23, 2025

Another blow to the Sox’s pitching depth

Adams was having a good spring before his elbow gave out, posting a 1-1 record with a 4.91 ERA and striking out eight in his 7.1 innings pitched.

Adams spent last season between Double and Triple-A, where he posted a 7-5 record and a 2.92 ERA in 120.1 innings.

Adams, a 25-year-old right-hander out of Jacksonville University, was expected to be a contributor for the White Sox at some point this season, as his debut was set to be in 2025, per MLB.com.

The need for health

The Sox need to remain healthy to survive the trials of the 162-game schedule.

Having this many pitchers go down is a concern and will test the White Sox’s depth, but there are a few players on the 40-man and off who could step in.

Pitching depth is one of the most valuable things for a team, and with the waiver wire starting to fill with players not making teams’ rosters, the Sox will have some options.

