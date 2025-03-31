Chicago White Sox have officially lost the Jake Burger trade

Though the season has started, that doesn’t mean the Chicago White Sox aren’t done adding and subtracting players to their roster.

The White Sox recently optioned Oscar Colás and Dominic Fletcher down to Triple-A Charlotte after they were designated for assignment to add new players to the roster.

The White Sox made another move to their roster today, this one in the form of a trade, that officially closed the book on another trade the Sox lost.

The Chicago White Sox traded a reliever to the Angels for cash

The White Sox did have some pieces to trade at the 2023 deadline and didn’t capitalize on the trades they made to get decent prospects in return.

That was the case in the trade the White Sox made with the Miami Marlins to send third baseman Jake Burger to Miami in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jake Eder, which now looks like a failure.

Eder was also designated for assignment along with Fletcher to clear space on the roster for new players to join, and according to Angels PR, the White Sox traded Eder to the Angels for cash considerations.

The #Angels have acquired LHP Jake Eder from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

Eder has been optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. In a corresponding 40-man roster move, RHP Michael Petersen has been designated for assignment. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) March 31, 2025

A disaster from the start

Since Eder was acquired, he has been a disaster. Failing to stick around with the big-league club, where he made one appearance.

Eder spent most of his time at Triple-A, where he pitched to a 5.00 ERA, which won’t cut it.

Now that Eder is gone, the book can officially be closed on the Burger trade and be called a failure.

