Chicago White Sox’ 18-game losing streak: How far can it go?

The Chicago White Sox are experiencing a difficult season that could result in an all-time losing record. The team is on track to become one of the worst in modern baseball history. Last night’s game between the White Sox and the Minnesota Twins had predictable results, the Twins jumped out to a 10-run lead while the White Sox managed only three hits.

The White Sox’s current record is 27-85, with an 18-game losing streak and a .243 winning percentage. This unsatisfactory record is the result of a number of factors, including pitching deficiencies, turnovers, key roster changes, and an overall performance below expectations.

This is not the first time the White Sox have faced a season with 100 or more losses, and the current projection is 119 losses. It is hard to forecast how far the White Sox losing streak will extend.

A challenging August schedule for the White Sox

The August schedule presents a significant challenge for the White Sox , as they face several teams with postseason aspirations. The South Siders will face teams like the Houston Astros, Cleveland Indians, and New York Yankees, all of whom are fighting for a playoff spot.

Each of these teams is in desperate need of wins to secure their position, making the White Sox a major obstacle in their respective paths. The Texas Rangers are currently in third place in the AL West, while the Detroit Tigers are in fourth place in the AL Central, a full eight games behind the Minnesota Twins, who are closing in on the fourth wild card spot in the American League.

As August begins, the Minnesota Twins are on the verge of another sweep of the White Sox. Similarly, the Houston Astros and New York Yankees are battling to maintain their current divisional positions. The National League rivals will also be under a lot of pressure in August.

The New York Mets are closing in on the final wild card spot, and the San Francisco Giants and Cubs are not far behind, currently just three and four games behind the Mets, respectively.

Of all the opponents on the current month’s schedule, the Oakland Athletics, currently in fourth place in the West Division, are the most likely to win. They have no chance of making the postseason, but they have a better winning percentage than the White Sox.

A look at the history

Historically, only a few teams have had such disastrous seasons. The 1962 New York Mets, with a record of 40-120, and the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, with a record of 20-134, are examples of the magnitude of the decline the White Sox are experiencing.

To put this in perspective, even the worst team in the modern era of baseball, the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics, had a slightly better winning percentage than this season’s White Sox.

A look at the recent history of the White Sox also reveals a disturbing pattern. As of 2023, the team had already accumulated 101 losses, and the projection for this season is even bleaker, with 119 losses possible. This would be the sixth time the team has surpassed 100 losses in a season, a record that includes their worst performance ever in 1970, when they lost 106 games.

The loss of key personnel to trade has only worsened the problem. The departure of players such as Erick Fedde, Tommy Pham, Eloy Jimenez, Michael Kopech, Tanner Banks and Paul DeJong has created a void in the team that has yet to be filled. While these changes are necessary for the long-term future of the team, they have resulted in a weakened lineup and a lack of depth to compete effectively in the latter stages of the season.

