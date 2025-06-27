Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr dealt scathing message amid trade buzz

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr will be amongst the most coveted players at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. However, his trade value varies depending on who you’re asking.

On the plus side, Robert is an elite defensive outfielder and a demon on the base paths, nabbing 22 bags so far. Furthermore, he is a former All-Star and under team control for two more seasons. However, Robert has struggled mightily at the dish in 2025, lowlighted by his .185 batting average.

Teams will continue to call about Robert, but his low output could minimize what the White Sox get in return. The outfielder’s inability to rebuild his trade value was deemed the ninth-biggest fail of the 2025 season thus far, via Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report.

“In a market with so few impact players capable of playing center field, there will definitely be interest in Robert,” Kelly wrote. “But considering he’s hitting .184 with a .573 OPS, teams aren’t going to part with noteworthy prospects for Robert.”

“At the same time, this is a player who has a lengthy injury history and a .625 OPS since the start of 2024. He has a $20 million club option for 2026, but teams are going to view him as a rental they are likely to buy out of that option for $2 million,” he continued. “And whatever return general manager Chris Getz and the White Sox ultimately get for Robert will reflect that.

Luis Robert’s 2025 struggles

Alongside his .185 batting average, Robert has hit just eight home runs and driven in 32 RBI. He has hit two home runs over his last six games, perhaps pointing to a power surge. However, Robert has hit just .111 during that stretch, re-emphasizing the issue.

The outfielder’s contract status should bolster his value, as he has two more years of team control remaining. However, they come in the form of $20 million club options. Any acquiring team would be forced to make crucial, and expensive decisions on Robert over the next two years.

Of course, if a team is trading for the outfielder, they believe he’ll be able to come out of his slump with a change of scenery. But that could be an expensive gamble depending on what the White Sox’s asking price is.

How Robert fares leading up to the trade deadline will significantly alter Chicago’s trade discussions with other teams. While there’s a chance the White Sox decide to hold on, Robert is the team’s best trade piece, and they’re smack dab in the middle of a rebuild.

Chicago White Sox remain optimistic

Despite all the negatives, there’s a reason Robert is so coveted. Still just 27-years-old, the outfielder is a true 20/20 when on at the top of his game. Combined with his speed and defense, teams will be salivating at the idea of Robert finding his offensive stride after the deadline.

“Granted, he has 22 stolen bases and still grades out relatively well in the field. Heck, his .250 batting average on balls in play is significantly lower than his .320 career average in the category, and suggests he could be due for some positive regression,” Kelly wrote. “It’s not hard, especially given the dearth of center field options, to talk yourself into Robert.”

During the 2022 campaign, Robert put himself on the map by earning his first All-Star nomination. He hit .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases. Any team acquiring Robert is hoping he returns to that type of production. He had 14 home runs and 23 stolen bases in a down 2024 season, so the potential is clearly there.

What the White Sox end up doing with Robert will be one of the biggest remaining storylines of the season. Teams around the league are still trying to picture exactly how he would fit in their lineup. And exactly how much it would cost to acquire him.

