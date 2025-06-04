Chicago White Sox make eye-opening Luis Robert Jr decision amid slump

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr leads MLB with his 21 stolen bases and still plays an elite brand of defense. However, just about everything else has gone wrong for Robert in 2025.

Over his last seven games, the outfielder hit just 1-for-20 while striking out 10 times. It was just another example of how bad things have gotten. On Tuesday, White Sox manager Will Venable decided to give Robert a day off to help clear his head.

Heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Detroit Tigers, Venable is planning on employing the same strategy, via the Associated Press. There’s a chance Robert pinch hits, but overall, the manager is hoping some time away from the lineup will help get the former All-Star back on track.

“He’ll be available, but not in the starting lineup, just to give (him) an opportunity to really dial in some of these adjustments without just feeling the pressure of having to go out there and perform,” Venable said. “So he’s in a good spot physically. And just want to give him a couple days here to lock in some of these adjustments.”

Luis Robert’s 2025 struggles

Through his first 55 games of the 2025 season, Robert hit just .177 with five home runs and 20 RBI. His 68 strikeouts are tied for 13th-most in the league. But the outfielder isn’t shying away from his struggles, and Venable said he took his temporary benching in stride.

“He is putting in a ton of work and working extremely hard all throughout the day to try and get this thing right,” Venable said. “He agreed that it would be a good idea just to press pause on the games, just for a couple of days here.”

Despite his poor start, there’s plenty of reasons to believe Robert can turn it around. Just two seasons ago he was named to his lone All-Star Game after hitting .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases. Clearly he hasn’t lost a step on the basepaths. Robert just needs to find his vision at the plate and regain a level of consistency.

Venable remains hopeful that a few days off will get Robert’s head in the right place. If the White Sox are to have any hopes of winning, it’s likely with Robert in the lineup.

Chicago White Sox best trade asset

As Robert attempts to make a second-half bounce back, there’s a strong possibility he isn’t doing so on the South Side. When the White Sox prepare for the trade deadline, Robert will undoubtedly be their most asked about player.

While his 2025 season may be poor thus far, the outfielder is still a career .259 hitter with 93 home runs, 265 and 90 stolen bases. Any team would take his speed in the lineup. But having Robert revert back to yearly 20/20 potential would be what teams are really after.

Perhaps even more valuable than what Robert does in the batter’s box is his contract. He is under team control through the 2027 season, meaning any acquiring team can continue building their future with Robert in mind, rather than as just a rental. Of course, that’ll only drive the outfielder’s value up, but the White Sox won’t complain.

Ultimately, Chicago needs to make a crucial decision at the deadline; to trade or not to trade Robert. The answer to that will impact the White Sox as an organization for the foreseeable future.

