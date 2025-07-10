Chicago White Sox dealt shocking Luis Robert Jr update amid trade rumors

When the 2025 MLB trade deadline came, Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr was expected to be one of the most coveted options available. However, between a recent injury and poor play, Robert’s trade luster is starting to fade.

Robert has made his return from a hamstring injury that kept him out two weeks. However, he is still hitting just .185 on the season with eight home runs and 32 RBI. Robert has stolen 22 bases and continued to play standout defense. However, any team acquiring him would need to make $20 million option decisions over the next two years. That’s a hefty price for a player hitting below the Mendoza line.

When The Athletic dropped their first trade deadline Big Board, Robert was ranked No. 8 in terms of most coveted players. But in their second version, the outfielder fell out of the top 40 completely. It’s a testament to where both Robert and the White Sox stand heading into the deadline.

Chicago White Sox Luis Robert Jr conundrum

Despite all the red flags and his new ranking, Robert is still very much on the trade block. The White Sox are trying to accumulate as much future talent as possible. While general manager Chris Getz has been adamant that he loves having Robert in the lineup, they’re running out of opportunities to trade him.

His value may be low, but the 27-year-old still offers plenty of potential to any team in need of an outfield bat. Just two seasons ago, he was named an All-Star while hitting .264 alongside career-highs of 38 home runs, 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases. Any team would be hard-pressed to expect that kind of production in the second half of the season. But if Robert turns things around with a change of scenery, it makes accepting his 2026 option much easier.

So will the White Sox’s willingness to take on any money in any Luis Robert Jr trade; that goes for Andrew Benintendi as well. Chicago won’t just give Robert away despite his struggles. Taking on money ensures they receive valuable prospect capital in return.

It’s still going to be difficult finding the right trade partner for Robert. But building out the farm system for a brighter future on the South Side is the organization’s top priority.

Who else could be traded

If for some reason Robert isn’t traded, there are still plenty of White Sox who could be dealt. Looking at the lineup, any veteran could be moved. That includes names like Mike Tauchman or Benintendi, although his contract will make it difficult. Overall, Chicago has been adamant on giving their prospects an opportunity to shine in the majors, which will play into their deadline plans.

Their pitching rotation offers a pair of prime trade candidates in Aaron Civale and Adrian Houser. Civale just came over in the trade that sent Andrew Vaughn to the Milwaukee Brewers. But on an expiring contract, the White Sox will look to trade him. Most teams are in need of veteran pitching going into the playoffs.

Houser has been an absolute revelation since coming to Chicago. He holds a 1.56 ERA and a 39/18 K/BB ratio over his nine starts with the team. While a small sample size, that’ll still intriguing pitching-needy teams. With Houser on an expiring contract, the White Sox will be motivated to move him.

Also keep an eye out for relief pitcher Steven Wilson to emerge as a potential trade target. Even the best contenders need bullpen help in October. Wilson has put up a an impressive 1.59 ERA through his 30 outings, which should open some eyes.

The White Sox are poised to have an extremely busy deadline. What the team decides to do with Robert and all of their veterans will be crucial for the team’s ongoing rebuild.

