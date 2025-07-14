Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr still drawing widespread trade interest despite struggles: Report

Heading into the 2025 trade deadline, outfielder Luis Robert Jr is the Chicago White Sox’s most intriguing candidate to be dealt. It seems inevitable that any veteran on an expiring contract is on the trade block. But Robert’s status as a trade candidate has come into question at times. Still, with the White Sox more focused on their future, he seems more likely to be dealt than not.

With Robert’s contract and 2025 play, that is easier said than done. Any acquiring team would need to make decisions on the outfielder’s pair of $20 million contract decisions. While the White Sox are willing to take on some of his contract, that’s still a hefty price to pay for a player hitting just .190 on the season.

Still, the red flags hanging over Robert haven’t detracted teams from trying to swing a deal. At least eight franchises are showing active interest in trading for Robert, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Many of the top playoff contenders have their eye on the outfielder.

“Eight teams have checked in on talented but struggling CF Luis Robert Jr., and if the White Sox can trade him before confronting that $20M option decision, they need to do it.”

“The Phillies, Dodgers, Padres, Royals and Mets look like potential fits,” Heyman wrote. “Some believe he’d regain form as a complementary player elsewhere.”

Chicago White Sox looking to cash in on Luis Robert

There are some clear upsides to Robert’s game. Despite his poor batting average, Robert has already stolen 22 bases on the season. Furthermore, he is still a standout defensive outfielder. If teams truly believe a change of scenery can fix things, it’s easy to see why Robert is a coveted trade candidate.

Any team looking to acquire him is hoping he can return to his 2023 form. That season, Robert was named to his first All-Star team while setting new career-highs in home runs (38) and RBI (80). Furthermore, he hit .264 with 20 stolen bases, showing off his 20/20 potential. Robert won’t put up that kind of production, especially in just the second half. But an acquiring team could use what they hope is his rebounding bat for their playoff run before making him a full-time starter in 2026.

For the White Sox, Robert is the most noteworthy non-prospect in their lineup. But Chicago is welcoming all of their burgeoning stars with open arms. With a focus on the future, trading away Robert not only gives the team more prospect capital, but opens up another spot for a top prospect.

Who ends up trading for Robert is set to be seen. With many contenders involved, he could go from MLB’s cellar to on a World Series squad. Nonetheless, Chris Getz and company are surely scouring the market, trying to find the best Robert trade they can.

Chicago White Sox’s first-round pick already earning steal label Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE