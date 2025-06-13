The Chicago White Sox make a decision on a once-promising player

The Chicago White Sox are set to be sellers at this season’s Trade Deadline, as they have a few pieces on their roster that other teams could find valuable. The White Sox started their trading season by shipping veteran catcher Matt Thaiss to the Tampa Bay Rays for outfield prospect Dru Baker, who added outfield depth and could hopefully turn into a decent player.

The White Sox have been quiet since trading Thaiss, but have broken their silence by trading for a veteran arm, who will immediately bolster this pitching staff devastated by injuries.

The Chicago White Sox trade for a veteran arm to bolster their starting rotation

Even though the Trade Deadline is still weeks away, the White Sox have decided not to wait and get into the deeper waters of the trade market. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the White Sox are acquiring right-hander Aaron Civale from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for first baseman Andrew Vaughn.

“The White Sox have traded 1b Andrew Vaughn to the Milwaukee Brewers for pitcher Aaron Civale, sources tell ESPN.”

The White Sox have traded 1b Andrew Vaughn to the Milwaukee Brewers for pitcher Aaron Civale, sources tell ESPN. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 13, 2025

The White Sox trading Vaughn ends a sad career in Chicago for the 27-year-old, who was drafted third overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. Vaughn had so much promise and potential after getting drafted out of the University of California, Berkley, but never put it together in his five seasons with the White Sox.

Vaughn had struggled out of the gates this season, hitting .189/.218/.314 and an OPS of .531 in 48 games. Vaughn’s struggles and the inability to adjust led to his demotion to Triple-A. In 15 games with the Knights, Vaughn has performed the same, hitting .211/.328/.351 with an OPS of .679.

The White Sox are getting a solid pitcher in Civale

The White Sox will be getting a solid pitcher in Civale, as he has been a very serviceable pitcher during his seven seasons in the big leagues. Civale was selected in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the then-Cleveland Indians, and in his career, Civale has accumulated a record of 40-37 and has a career ERA of a little over 4.00 (4.06) in 658.1 career innings.

Civale has struggled this season, having a 1-2 record and an ERA close to 5.00 (4.91) in 22.0 innings. The 30-year-old Civale made headlines earlier in the week when he requested to be traded after the Brewers moved him to the bullpen to make room in the starting rotation for top prospect Jacob Misorowksi.

A free agent after this season and never pitching out of the bullpen in his entire career, it made sense for Civale to request a trade, as he could net big money and a multi-year deal in free agency. Civale will get the opportunity to start now that he’s with the White Sox, as they needed to add more depth to the rotation.

