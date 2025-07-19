The Chicago White Sox returned from the break on a high note by crushing the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 10-1. The White Sox had a good showing from Luis Robert Jr., who went 2-2 at the dish and had a home run with two RBIs and two walks.

Having Robert Jr. start the second half off on the right foot could be a sign that he’s turning the corner and help his trade value as the Trade Deadline approaches. Another thing for the White Sox to watch is how their young players are holding up through the second half, as it’s their first season dealing with a big league schedule.

One young player who will be paid more attention to will be Shane Smith. He’s been one of the brighter parts of this season, but he will unfortunately start the second half on the injured list.

Chicago White Sox place Shane Smith on the IL and recall top prospect

Before tonight’s game with the Pirates, where the Sox will send their de facto Ace, Adrian Houser, to the mound, the White Sox announced they have placed right-hander Shane Smith on the 15-day injured list with a right ankle sprain and recalled right-hander Wikelman González from Triple-A. The White Sox also announced that they have returned utility man Brooks Baldwin from his rehab assignment and optioned outfielder Will Robertson to Charlotte to make room for Baldwin on the roster.

González, 23, has spent most of the season with the Charlotte Knights, but has appeared in two games for the White Sox this season, having a 4.50 ERA in 4.0 innings. Baldwin has also been up and down for the White Sox this season, but has been getting an extended look given all the injuries the White Sox have had. In 54 games with the White Sox this season, Baldwin is hitting .227/271/.357 for an OPS of .628.

Placing Smith on the IL makes sense

Smith is having an okay rookie season and was the White Sox’s lone All-Star this season. Smith struggled in his first appearance, hitting one of the top trade pieces, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez on the hand. Ironically, Smith had hit Suárez earlier in the year. In 18 games, Smith is 3-7 with a 4.26 ERA in 86.2 innings.

Smith, being placed on the injured list, couldn’t have come at a better time, as he’s nearing his career high in innings. He threw 94.1 innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ farm system last season. This extra rest will benefit Smith, as he is a valuable piece for the White Sox moving forward, and they’ll need him healthy if they’re to be successful in the second half.

