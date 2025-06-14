The Chicago White Sox have had to change their roster all season due to players not finding their footing and injuries that have nagged them since the beginning of the season. The White Sox have spent most of their time scouring the waiver wire to find and sign players to aid them in their ordeal with injuries.

Some moves have panned out and others haven’t, with those players no longer around. The White Sox made more adjustments to their roster, with some players down on the farm having some success, and others needing to go since they weren’t performing well enough to remain.

The Chicago White Sox make some more adjustments to their roster

The White Sox have once again changed up their roster, announcing a flurry of moves that saw some players recalled, others added to the injured list, and one departing for either Charlotte or free agency.

To start, the White Sox recalled utility man Brooks Baldwin from Charlotte after he had done well since being sent down back in May. The White Sox then reinstated left-hander Tyler Gilbert from his rehab assignment. Next, they claimed first baseman Ryan Noda from the Boston Red Sox and assigned him to Charlotte.

Finally, to make room for Baldwin and Gilbert on the 26-man roster, the White Sox optioned right-hander Owen White to Triple-A and designated outfielder Joshua Palcios for assignment.

White had made one appearance for the White Sox since getting called up, which came in relief against the Houston Astros after Sean Burke failed to go four innings.

Having Baldwin back will give the team a boost

Having Baldwin back will give the team a nice boost and a valuable utility man, which the White Sox lacked. Baldwin had performed well since getting optioned to Charlotte, hitting over .400 in June (.415) and had an OPS of .805.

Baldwin has proven that he no longer needs to be down on the farm and should be up in the big leagues to figure things out. In his 45 games with the big league club, he hit .214/.255/.328 for an OPS of .538.

