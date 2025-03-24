Chicago White Sox make another surprising move by reassigning this top 10 prospect

The Chicago White Sox will wrap up the spring training today, facing the Athletics for the final game of the spring before they travel north to Chicago.

The White Sox made more moves regarding the roster, trimming it further to get down to 26 players.

In this latest round, the White Sox made another surprising move.

The Chicago White Sox reassigned another prospect to the minors

In the latest trimmings to the roster, the White Sox have decided to reassign their No. 8 overall prospect, Chase Meidroth, to minor-league camp and have him start the year in Charlotte, per Daryl Van Schouwen.

Meidroth did all he could to win a job on the 26-man roster, but sadly, it wasn’t enough. In another move, Schouwen reported the White Sox released catcher Omar Narváez but hoped to keep him a part of the organization.

Narváez hit .250/.400/.333 with an OPS of .733 in 11 games this spring. The White Sox will go with catchers Korey Lee and Matt Thaiss as their catchers to start the year.

Everything but hit

Meidroth did everything the White Sox could have asked him to do this spring, but the only thing Meidroth didn’t show off was his ability to hit. In 16 games this spring, Meidroth had a slash line of .154/.313/.180 for an OPS of .492.

The 23-year-old Meidroth did show his ability to walk, having nine in 39 at-bats (48 plate appearances) while striking out ten times.

Not the end of the world

Thankfully, this isn’t the end of the world, and Meidroth will be up at some point this season.

Starting Meidroth off at Charlotte means there weren’t consistent at-bats at the Major League level, and he needs that to further his development.

Meidroth could be one of the first of the White Sox position player prospects to debut this season, and it could come early on in the year.

