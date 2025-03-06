The Chicago White Sox are getting themselves ready for what hopefully won’t be a repeat of last season, where they set the all-time loss record in Major League Baseball at 121.

The White Sox are dead last in the Cactus League with a 3-9 record this spring, which could be a precursor for what’s in store for the regular season.

What doesn’t help the White Sox cause to start this season is having a couple of their key contributors to their lineup in, Andrew Benintendi and Austin Slater, down with injuries.

With the season fast approaching, the White Sox trimmed down their roster by sending some players to Triple-A or Double-A and reassigning two notable names to minor league camp.

The Chicago White Sox trimmed their roster down

As the regular season approaches, the White Sox made their first roster cuts of the spring by trimming their roster down to 66 players. Remaining on the roster still are 31 pitchers, six catchers, 18 infielders, and 11 outfielders remaining.

Two notable names no longer in Major League camp are the White Sox’s top two left-handers, Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz, who got assigned to minor-league camp.

Smith and Schultz both made the most of their opportunities this spring, where both had success in their limited opportunities. It was a slim possibility that Smith and Schultz would make the roster as they still had some developing to do down on the farm.

However, both Schultz and Smith could be up at some point this season for the White Sox if they show they can dominate at Double or Triple-A.

Another notable name that was a part of the cuts was Jairo Iriarte. Iriarte was competing for a spot in the White Sox starting rotation. The 23-year-old Iriarte jumped from Double-A to the big leagues last season, where he made six appearances in relief, pitching to a 1.50 ERA in 6.0 innings.

Notable names still on the roster

Some notable names still on the roster who have a chance to stick around a while longer are catchers Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero, outfielder Braden Montgomery, and infielders Chase Meidroth and Colson Montgomery. Montgomery (Braden) and Quero will be the next ones to get sent down.

Quero’s bat is ready for the big leagues, and he’ll have to work on the defensive to become a more all-around player. Braden still needs some seasoning, being he was just drafted by the Boston Red Sox last season.

As for Meidroth and Montgomery (Colson), they have the best chances of making the Opening Day roster. C. Montgomery has been on the shelf for a few games after suffering back spasms. These spasms could be a lingering issue for Montgomery, but hopefully, it will clear itself up. Colson is competing to be the White Sox’s everyday shortstop for this season and was on track to do so before going down with his injury.

Meidroth also has a chance to make the roster with Colson on the shelf and the White Sox having openings at second and third base. In seven games this spring, Meidroth is hitting .143 with a double and in RBI in 14 at bats.

Opening Day is fast approaching

Opening Day is right around the corner and the Southsiders still have some work to do to get their roster ready to go.

Hopefully, they can enter the season relatively healthy and get off to a good start so there is no repeat of last year.

