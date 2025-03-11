Chicago White Sox sent one of their top prospects to the bushes in an interesting move

The Chicago White Sox are ramping themselves up to start their season, which hopefully won’t be a repeat of last season.

The White Sox start the season on the 27th when they take on the newly minted Los Angeles Angels, who could bring back two former White Sox in Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson, who are fighting to win a roster spot with the Angels.

The White Sox made some roster cuts today, which featured one of their top prospects going down to Triple-A.

The Chicago White Sox option top prospect

The White Sox made more roster moves, which shrunk the White Sox roster down to 54 players left in camp. One notable name optioned down to Triple-A was the Sox’s No. 4 overall prospect, Colson Montgomery.

Montgomery came into camp competing for the starting shortstop job, but that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

Montgomery has not done that great, hitting .111/.111/.444 for an OPS of .556 with four total bases. Montgomery’s only hit this spring was a home run he launched off Chicago Cubs left-hander Caleb Thielbar.

The 23-year-old returned to the White Sox lineup the other day after missing a few games due to back spasms. Montgomery went hitless in his return but said he felt good after the game.

Even though Montgomery “feels good” having back spasms at this young age is a concern. Montgomery’s best quality is his ability to hit for power, which MLB.com grades at 60/80. The back is one of the key components of a hitter’s swing, and anything affecting it could lower his production.

Opportunities for others

Since Montgomery is no longer in the running for the starting shortstop job, other players like Lenyn Sosa, Josh Rojas, and Chase Meidroth, to be the starting shortstop come to Opening Day.

Sosa will likely get the first go at short, given he’s been on fire this spring, hitting .389/.450/.500 for an OPS of .950 in seven games. Rojas will likely be the White Sox second baseman, occasionally getting some spot starts at short or being a defensive replacement late in games.

White Sox fans have seen the last of Montgomery for this season. Since he was hurt and wasn’t producing, starting the year in the minors is the smart move for the White Sox. Montgomery will likely be up at some point this year, but hell has to produce for that to happen.

Hopefully, Montgomery can find his swing and put up the numbers in the first month of the season so he can come back up and be the starter for the remainder of the season.

Chicago White Sox: One prospect hoping to make the Opening Day roster Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE